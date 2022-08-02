Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame

As the offseason drags on, the status of Kawhi Leonard continues to provide reason for optimism. The superstar forward has received good reports from all who have been around him, including good signs regarding his mental and physical state. With such reports having been dependent on the mediation of sources, a recent video gave a direct look at Kawhi himself.

In this video captured by the LA Clippers, Kawhi could be seen looking significantly bigger than normal. Seemingly adding muscle mass during his ACL rehab, the superstar forward looks physically ready for a return.

Because his work ethic was never a concern, the possibility of Kawhi returning stronger after tearing his ACL was not unrealistic. That said, getting a look at that development is something that fans should be excited about. There is of course still several hurdles remaining before Kawhi can return to competitive basketball action, but each update continues to provide real reason for optimism.

With recent reports indicating that Kawhi will be ready for preseason action, fans will have to wait likely on a couple more months before seeing him play again. It has been over a year since Kawhi took the floor in a real game, but with the Clippers strengthening their roster between then and now, the superstar forward will be returning to a team with real championship aspirations.

