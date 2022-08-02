Skip to main content
Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Video: Kawhi Leonard Shows Off Bulked Frame

Kawhi has put on some muscle during his injury rehab
As the offseason drags on, the status of Kawhi Leonard continues to provide reason for optimism. The superstar forward has received good reports from all who have been around him, including good signs regarding his mental and physical state. With such reports having been dependent on the mediation of sources, a recent video gave a direct look at Kawhi himself.

In this video captured by the LA Clippers, Kawhi could be seen looking significantly bigger than normal. Seemingly adding muscle mass during his ACL rehab, the superstar forward looks physically ready for a return.

Because his work ethic was never a concern, the possibility of Kawhi returning stronger after tearing his ACL was not unrealistic. That said, getting a look at that development is something that fans should be excited about. There is of course still several hurdles remaining before Kawhi can return to competitive basketball action, but each update continues to provide real reason for optimism.

With recent reports indicating that Kawhi will be ready for preseason action, fans will have to wait likely on a couple more months before seeing him play again. It has been over a year since Kawhi took the floor in a real game, but with the Clippers strengthening their roster between then and now, the superstar forward will be returning to a team with real championship aspirations.

Jan 31, 2021; New York, New York, USA; LA Clippers small forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against New York Knicks shooting guard RJ Barrett (9) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 24, 2021; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after scoring a basket against the San Antonio Spurs the first quarter at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
