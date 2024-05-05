Russell Westbrook Speaks on Clippers Season, Addresses Reporting About Him
LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook released a statement on his Instagram story Saturday night that addressed recent reporting about him, and also included his thoughts on this season after an early playoff exit.
"I am often the topic of conversation by so many 'sources' and sports news outlets. I felt inclined to share my actual thoughts and words following this season," Westbrook began. "Understand that anything you read about what I've said or haven't said has likely been fabricated. I've never had any trouble sharing my thoughts or ideas on anything, and I choose to keep my thoughts to myself in most cases. I'd like to share some of my actual thoughts to clipper nation and all of my fans. It's a difficult time for a lot of people due to certain expectations that have been placed on them. Therefore, it's understandable that there is pressure to plant stories or point the finger for what many would classify as a disappointing end to our season."
Westbrook added, “I for one enjoyed my year, and worked hard to bring the energy, and provide a spark for our team with each opportunity I was given. I felt that I was and remain more than willing to take on new roles, and make certain sacrifices in hope that it would make our team better. I hoped for a different outcome, but I also enjoyed being in the trenches with my teammates this year who have all been supportive of me throughout the season. I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season!"
Westbrook has a player option for next season that he can pick up if he wants to return to the Clippers for one more year, or he could opt out and become a free agent.
