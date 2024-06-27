Bucks Select AJ Johnson No. 23 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
With Giannis Antetokounmpo at the helm, the Milwaukee Bucks are sure to be competitive again next year, but need all the help they can get rotation-wise. In the 2024 NBA Draft, they had the chance to take a win-now player, or think more about the future. The Bucks opted for a prospect of the future, using the No. 22 pick and selecting AJ Johnson out of the NBL.
As a 6-foot-6 guard, Johnson has a skillset that every NBA team craves. While Johnson’s numbers didn’t jump off the page in the NBL, there’s no question his upside is incredibly high. He still has a very slender frame, but the skill and basketball IQ is off the charts.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Johnson: With the ability to create for himself, Johnson's shot diet is vast and he's one of the more crafty players in this class. He can shoot the ball well on the move or in spot-up situations and has a smooth jumper. While Johnson is a solid passer and has lead guard skills, he can also be turnover-prone.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
