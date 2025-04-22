College Basketball: Top Forwards In The Transfer Portal
We are nearing the end of April, and there is still plenty of talent in the transfer portal. Many players are electing to enter the NBA Draft and the portal to ensure they have all of their options open. In this year’s portal, there are some solid forwards that can play on the wing or hang down low if needed.
Here are the top forwards remaining in the portal.
Darrion Williams | Undecided
One of the biggest surprises to have entered the portal this year is Darrion Williams, who played for Texas Tech this past season and helped lead them to the Elite 8. The 6-foot-6 forward was a versatile force for the Red Raiders this past season.
He has the ability to take smaller defenders in the low post and take advantage of his functional strength. He’s a career 37.9% 3-point shooter who has good shot mechanics and is at his best as a spot-up shooter. Outside of scoring the ball, Williams is a good passing forward who has a solid IQ for the game.
He consistently makes the right plays and is a winning player. It will be interesting to see what he decides is the next best move for himself, whether that’s remaining in the NBA Draft, staying at Texas Tech or leaving for another school.
Dillon Mitchell | Undecided
The Cincinnati forward has elected to go portaling yet again. Dillon Mitchell is a 6-foot-8 forward who has a trampoline bounce. He has a 40-plus inch vertical while having the ability to get very quickly off the ground.
Mitchell, after making zero 3-pointers in his first two seasons in college basketball, ended up making ten 3-pointers in his junior year with Cincinnati. The athletic forward is expanding his offensive game and is reportedly looking for a situation where he can continue to expand his offensive game.
Defensively, he can be extremely disruptive and he has a lot of potential on that end of the floor. He has very quick hands and plays with a lot of activity. Mitchell can do a lot of things that contribute to winning basketball and a program would be excited to add him along.
Mackenzie Mgbako | Texas A&M
Former five-star recruit Mackenzie Mgbako will be transferring to Texas A&M after playing two seasons under Mike Woodson at Indiana. The 6-foot-9 forward has legit 3-and-D potential that’s waiting to be unleashed.
He has only shot 32.8% from behind the arc during his college career, but his high school film and stats suggest he’s a much better shooter than what his college percentage suggests. Hopefully, with a change of scenery, he’s able to reach his full potential as an outside shooter.
Defensively he has the size and mobility to defend forwards, occasionally switch out onto guards and could even bang with some big men down low. The NBA is in love with 3-and-D players and he fits that prototype. The change of scenery could be enough to get himself back onto NBA Draft radars.
