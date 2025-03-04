A Comprehensive Guide to the Indiana Pacers’ Future Draft Picks
The Indiana Pacers were one of the league’s biggest surprises last season, with star Tyrese Haliburton taking a massive leap that helped propel the team to the Eastern Conference Finals.
The franchise’s trading for Pascal Siakam pushed the team over the edge, but it was the work done beforehand in the draft that made them a contender. Players like Haliburton, Andrew Nembhard and Myles Turner were all pivotal to the deep run.
Now, the Pacers will look to continue to backfill roster spots with incoming talent, as they’ve done for the last few seasons in Jarace Walker, Ben Sheppard and the newly-added Johnny Furphy.
Below is a comprehensive list of the team's future assets, including picks and protections:
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.