Three Predictions for Zach Edey's Rookie Season
With nearly two weeks until the NBA begins back up with preseason basketball, we’re nearing the end of the offseason and the beginnings of a new season. With that comes the official debuts of a new rookie class where new stars will emerge.
Despite being the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft, Zach Edey could be one of those stars down the line with his size, touch, and production. But he won’t be that right away; instead, he’ll be focused on how he can improve the Memphis Grizzlies right now and help turn them into a title contender. Here are three predictions for how Edey will impact the Grizzlies during the course of the 2024-24 season.
1. Edey Finishes Top Three in Total Minutes Among Rookies
With the Memphis Grizzlies looking to be a top-six seed in the West next season and a potential championship contender, it’d initially be flawed to think a rookie will receive big-time minutes with them. But consider their lack of center depth and star Jaren Jackson Jr.’s rebounding struggles at the 5, and it becomes clear Edey will play a major role as their starting center from the get-go. He fills considerable needs for them with his screening, rebounding, and interior playfinishing, which he all did at historic levels at Purdue. Considering both fit and team need, Edey will likely finish top three in minutes among rookies as long as he stays healthy.
2. Ja Morant and Edey Combine To Be One of The NBA's Best P&R Duos
While Edey doesn’t strike most as an elite roll man thanks to his post up dominance at the collegiate level, he’ll have to play more off the ball and as a traditional big in the NBA. The good thing is that he was secretly one of the most productive rollers in college basketball last season. Despite only logging 67 P&R Roll Man possessions, he finished them at 1.54 points per possession which ranked in the 97th percentile, per Synergy Sports. He possesses improved mobility and a huge catch radius, which makes him an easy lob target. He also has a great hook shot, converting over 45% on 229 attempts last season, which he could develop into an elite push shot if Morant chooses hits him early on the roll. The part that’ll truly make Edey deadly next to Morant in pick-and-rolls, though, is his screening. We saw how effective Morant is as a scorer next to an elite screener in Steven Adams, who routinely created open looks for him with his size and technique as a screener. Edey will enter the NBA as one of the best screeners with his technique at 7-foot-4 and 300 pounds, and Morant will greatly benefit from that. With Edey’s size, touch, playfinishing, and screening next to Morant’s scoring and passing abilities, the two will combine to be one of the league’s best pick-and-roll duos.
3. Zach Edey Wins Rookie Of The Year
With a starting center spot and playing time essentially guaranteed and an ideal role in which he’ll be able to make an instant impact, all on a playoff team, Edey should easily be the rookie of the year favorite. No 2024 draft pick matched his production last year, and with a superb foundation set for his translation to the NBA, no one should match it this year either. His combination of size and touch coupled with large year-over-year improvements each year since he first started playing basketball in grade 10 indicate he’s not done developing either. That's a scary sight for the rest of the league.
