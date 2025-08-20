Past Two Grizzlies Drafts Could Shape Next Era of Basketball in Memphis
It's not often that a team is able to land multiple starters over the course of just two draft cycles. Even with picks near the top of the order, nothing is guaranteed as it relates to the long-term success of a prospect.
But the Memphis Grizzlies have put together phenomenal drafts in back-to-back years, which among the pieces they've selected include Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells and Cedric Coward.
Each member of that trio could end up being a key rotation piece, and even a starter, in Memphis for a long time. While Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are the headliners for the Grizzlies today, things happen quickly in the NBA, and there are real scenarios in which neither of those stars is on the roster in a few years.
In either case, there's no question that Edey, Wells and Coward are some of the more promising young players in the league and have the ability to impact both ends of the floor. Especially on championship rosters, that two-way upside is what really makes the difference down the stretch.
While his rookie season was up-and-down, Edey was largely a very impressive first-year player in the NBA. He has much to improve upon moving forward, but he was a legitimate threat in the paint, both as a rebounder and shot blocker. The 23-year-old was an efficient scorer and double-double machine that was asked to carry a significant load as a rookie in Memphis.
Wells had his season cut short after a scary in-game fall in which he suffered right wrist fracture, concussion and facial laceration. Prior to that, he was making a legitimate case for NBA Rookie of the Year and was one of the most impressive young defenders in the league. He is now back healthy and looked incredible in NBA Summer League, signaling a huge breakout season ahead as a 22-year-old.
We still haven't seen Coward play in a Grizzlies uniform, as he spent the early parts of the summer recovering from a shoulder injury. It's unknown exactly how his game will translate at the next level, but with the length, positional versatility and shooting that he brings to the table, the 21-year-old was well worth a lottery pick. In fact, he could end up being the best player of the three young prospects that are emerging in Memphis, especially given his untapped upside.
Again, there's no indication that the Grizzlies will be moving on from Morant or Jackson Jr. anytime soon, but if they do, the franchise should feel very confident rebuilding around any pieces acquired in trading players like them away, along with the very intriguing young trio of Edey, Wells, and Coward.
Those three alone are worth getting excited about when considering the future of Memphis.