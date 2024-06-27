Miami Heat Select Kel'el Ware No. 15 Overall at 2024 NBA Draft
The Miami Heat have had a great run of picks in the middle of the NBA Draft the last few years, including Jaime Jaquez, Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro.
Armed with the No. 15 pick at the 2024 NBA Draft, they looked to do the same, drafting Indiana's Kel'el Ware on Wednesday night.
For now, their newest addition will join a core of Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the aforementioned up-and-comers, who will look to contend in the league's Eastern Conference next season.
It took the talented 7-footer two programs in as many years to really hit his stride, but Ware is now ready to contribute in the NBA. One of the best centers in the Big Ten last season, Ware averaged a near double-double with 15.9 points and 9.9 rebounds per contest. He also knocked down 42.5% of his triples, which was a positive development in terms of NBA fit. In the modern NBA, being a shot blocker and floor spacer as a center generally projects pretty well.
Per Draft Digest’s earlier scouting report on Ware: He isn’t necessarily the type of center you run an offense through, but the 7-footer is extremely versatile. He does a lot of the little things that impact winning. Even then, closer to the rim, the 7-footer actually has good shooting touch. He’s has a high release point to go along with incredible standing reach that ensures his shot isn’t blocked or altered. He’s got good hands and has no trouble sealing off defenders to get the ball in a place to generate shots he wants.
All eyes now turn to 2024 NBA Summer League, which kicks off Saturday, July 6, with the California Classic. The annual summer showdown featuring all 30 teams takes place from July 12-22 in Las Vegas.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.