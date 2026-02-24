Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Feb. 24

The Atlanta Hawks have an opportunity to build a little winning streak on Tuesday night, as they are heavily favored at home against the Washington Wizards.

Jalen Johnson and the Hawks picked up a win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, keeping them in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference standings. Atlanta has to play well down the stretch, as the No. 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets and the No. 11-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are both making pushes to be in the play-in field.

Washington is tanking right now, and it’ll be without Trae Young, Anthony Davis and Alex Sarr for Tuesday night’s matchup. That’s good news for the Hawks, as they have struggled at home this season.

Atlanta is just 11-16 straight up and 3-10 against the spread at home, and the ATS mark is the worst in the NBA.

Can Atlanta turn that around as a 13.5-point favorite in this divisional battle?

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Wizards +13.5 (-115)

Hawks -13.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Wizards: +550

Hawks: -800

Total

238.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Wizards vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): MNMT, FanDuel Sports Network (Local)

Wizards record: 16-40

Hawks record: 28-31

Wizards vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Wizards Injury Report

Alex Sarr – out

Trae Young – out

Anthony Davis – out

Cam Whitmore – out

D’Angelo Russell – out

Leaky Black – out

Justin Champagnie – questionable

Tristan Vukcevic – questionable

Hawks Injury Report

RayJ Dennis – doubtful

Asa Newell – doubtful

Caleb Houstan – doubtful

Jonathan Kuminga – questionable

Wizards vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Johnson 11+ Rebounds (-149)

Earlier today, I shared in SI Betting’s best NBA props column why Johnson should dominate the boards against Washington:

Hawks forward Jalen Johnson is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, and he’s reached 11 boards in five of his seven games this month.

Johnson has a great matchup against the Washington Wizards tonight, who rank 29th in rebound percentage and dead last in opponent rebounds per game (47.8) this season.

Johnson had a 12-rebound game in his last meeting with Washington, and the Wizards are short-handed in the frontcourt on Tuesday with Alex Sarr still out of the lineup due to a hamstring injury.

Since Johnson is averaging nearly 17 rebound chances per night, I think he’s worth a shot against this Washington team. In the 2025-26 season, Johnson has picked up 11 or more boards in over half of his games (27 of 53).

Wizards vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

The first two meetings between these teams both ended up with over 240 points (245 and 247), and I think we could see another high-scoring affair on Tuesday.

Even though the Wizards are down a few key players – and have been limiting the minutes of some of their best young players – they are bad enough defensively for this game to go OVER the total.

Washington is allowing over 122 points per game, and it’s not the worst offense in the league, ranking 25th in points per game.

Both of these teams play at a fast pace – Atlanta is third, Washington is sixth – which should lead to a higher-scoring affair.

Washington is also fifth in the NBA in over percentage, hitting it in 30 of their 56 games in the 2025-26 season.

Since Atlanta has been so bad against the spread as a home favorite (3-10), I wouldn’t be shocked if this game is a little closer than the spread suggests, which should be a good sign for these teams getting into the 240s on Tuesday.

Pick: OVER 238.5 (-112 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.