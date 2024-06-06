NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections with Less Than Three Weeks Remaining

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with under three weeks until the event.

Draft Digest Staff

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) reacts against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, as the event itself is less than three weeks away. Teams are bringing in prospects on a daily basis to get a look at potential draftees, as boards change consistently.

Without a clear No. 1 overall pick, and even more uncertainty in the picks to follow, anything could happen on June 26. This is such a unique draft that could be chaotic throughout, as it lacks much clarity.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 6, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) dunks against Alabama Crimson Tide forward Grant Nelson (2) during the second half in the semifinals of the men's Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)

Early Lottery

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts and rips his undershirt in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) reacts and rips his undershirt in the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Antonio Spurs: Ron Holland (Ignite)

5. Detroit Pistons: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Late Lottery

Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 21, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during the NCAA tournament practice day at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Cody Williams (Colorado)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

Mid-First Round

Mar 10, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to get the ball away from Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 10, 2024; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) looks to get the ball away from Wisconsin Badgers forward Nolan Winter (31) during the first half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Yves Missi (Baylor)

18. Orlando Magic: Kyshawn George (Miami)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

Late First Round

Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 29, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek (11) leaves the court after losing to the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

25. New York Knicks: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

28. Denver Nuggets: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

Early Second Round

Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 6, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Justin Edwards (1) dunks the ball during the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports / Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Jamal Shead (Houston)

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): AJ Johnson (NBL)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

45. Sacramento Kings: Cam Christie (Minnesota)

Late Second Round

Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 28, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Harrison Ingram (55) reacts in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals of the West Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Tristen Newton (UConn)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

