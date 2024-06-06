2024 NBA Mock Draft: Projections with Less Than Three Weeks Remaining
The 2024 NBA Draft is quickly approaching, as the event itself is less than three weeks away. Teams are bringing in prospects on a daily basis to get a look at potential draftees, as boards change consistently.
Without a clear No. 1 overall pick, and even more uncertainty in the picks to follow, anything could happen on June 26. This is such a unique draft that could be chaotic throughout, as it lacks much clarity.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Ron Holland (Ignite)
5. Detroit Pistons: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan (UConn)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Cody Williams (Colorado)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Yves Missi (Baylor)
18. Orlando Magic: Kyshawn George (Miami)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Tyler Smith (Ignite)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
25. New York Knicks: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
28. Denver Nuggets: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Jamal Shead (Houston)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): AJ Johnson (NBL)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
45. Sacramento Kings: Cam Christie (Minnesota)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Tristen Newton (UConn)
47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Adem Bona (UCLA)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Juan Nunez (INTL)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
