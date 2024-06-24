NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering Draft Week

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with two days until the event.

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 9, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) moves the ball against Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the second half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
It's officially draft week, as Wednesday and Thursday will feature the two rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft. In this new two-day format, teams will get more time to re-adjust their boards overnight after the first round and make better decisions in round two.

At this point in the draft cycle, there likely won't be much significant movement on each team's board between now and later this week as these prospects have been evaluated closely. Even then, it's still relatively unclear how the draft will unfold, especially in the lottery.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Mar 2, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Reed Sheppard (15) passes the ball during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

Early Lottery

Apr 8, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) celebrates defeating the Purdue Boilermakers in the national championship game of the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)

Late Lottery

Feb 14, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Dalton Knecht (3) warms up prior to the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Mid-First Round

Feb 27, 2024; Dayton, Ohio, USA; Dayton Flyers forward DaRon Holmes II (15) listens to head coach Anthony Grant during the first half of the game at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Lunsford-USA TODAY Sports

15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 23, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Johnny Furphy (10) reacts after a basket during the first half in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Gonzaga Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Mar 15, 2024; Washington, D.C., USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Ryan Dunn (13) reacts after dunking the ball against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Jan 13, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): PJ Hall (Clemson)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

