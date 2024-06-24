2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering Draft Week
It's officially draft week, as Wednesday and Thursday will feature the two rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft. In this new two-day format, teams will get more time to re-adjust their boards overnight after the first round and make better decisions in round two.
At this point in the draft cycle, there likely won't be much significant movement on each team's board between now and later this week as these prospects have been evaluated closely. Even then, it's still relatively unclear how the draft will unfold, especially in the lottery.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle (UConn)
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Ron Holland (Ignite)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
11. Chicago Bulls: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Nikola Topic (INTL)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Isaiah Collier (USC)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain (Duke)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
25. New York Knicks: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
28. Denver Nuggets: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR): Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
35. San Antonio Spurs: AJ Johnson (NBL)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): Jamal Shead (Houston)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)
45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Juan Nunez (INTL)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): Isaiah Crawford (Louisiana Tech)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): PJ Hall (Clemson)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Tristen Newton (UConn)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
