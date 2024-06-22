New NBA Draft Format to Allow Better Decision-Making in Round 2
The NBA has been very innovative in recent years, which has for the most part enhanced the game. Whether it’s new rules, the Play-In and In-Season Tournaments, G League Ignite — although now disbanded — or even changes in event format, these adjustments have been mostly positive.
Yet another change is on the horizon, as the 2024 NBA Draft will be split into two days. Historically, both rounds of the draft occur back-to-back on the same night. Now, they’ll happen on separate days, allowing teams to reset after the first round and realign, similar to what we see in the NFL. Second-round decisions are becoming increasingly important, especially with how deep the league is getting and how much talent is in each draft class. The extra time overnight to prepare for round two was something teams were very much in favor of.
"We did hear from our teams that these second-round picks have become increasingly important," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said during NBA All-Star Weekend in February. "And their ability to reset, not just to have more time, which we've offered between picks in the second round, going from two minutes to four minutes, but, in addition, the opportunity to reset after the first round in the draft, to reassess what their needs are and have that data, consider that, was something they were very interested. That was from the team standpoint."
This is also beneficial for the fans who want to stay engaged in the second round, as well as an opportunity for the prospects taken later in the draft to have a spotlight on them. In years past, the second round was filled with commentary around what happened in the first round, and many selections weren’t even aired live, as commercials took over the screen.
Now, players taken in the second round will get better coverage from the live broadcast crew and fans will get the opportunity to learn about these potential steals.
This was a great move by the NBA for all parties involved. Although the second round won’t be during prime time — as it’s set to begin at 4 p.m. ET on June 27 — it will still be a much better product than it has in years past.
But more importantly, teams will have much more time to make better decisions. We may also see more strategic trades as a result of this.
