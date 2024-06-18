NBA Draft

2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Following NBA Finals

Predicting the 2024 NBA Draft results with just over a week until the event.

Mar 15, 2024; Nashville, TN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham (0) celebrates after a three pointer during the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Now that the 2023-24 season has officially come to an end, all eyes are on the 2024 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics are officially champions, as they and the other 29 teams around the league — whether they have a pick or not — will complete evaluations on this class of players and finalize big boards.

This is a fascinating class that lacks a bonafide superstar at the top, but certainly has depth throughout. There's no doubt that this draft will provide an opportunity for every team to add talent that can help as early as next season and beyond.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Connecticut Huskies guard Stephon Castle (5) celebrates after a foul call during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship against the Purdue Boilermakers, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)

2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)

Early Lottery

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Cody Williams (10) looks on during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
4. San Antonio Spurs: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)

5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)

6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)

8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)

Late Lottery

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (3) celebrates a three point basket against Purdue during the first half of the NCAA tournament Midwest Regional Elite 8 round at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Sunday, March 31, 2024.
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence) 

10. Utah Jazz: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)

11. Chicago Bulls: Ron Holland (Ignite)

12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)

13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana) 

14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)

Mid-First Round

Colorado Buffaloes forward Tristan da Silva (23) dunks the ball over Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) on Friday, March 22, 2024, during the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Colorado Buffaloes defeated the Florida Gators 102-100.
15. Miami Heat: Jared McCain (Duke)

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)

17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)

18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)

19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)

Late First Round

Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Kyle Filipowski (30) reacts in the second half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)

22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)

23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)

25. New York Knicks: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)

26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)

28. Denver Nuggets: Tyler Smith (Ignite)

29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)

30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)

Early Second Round

Mar 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado Buffaloes guard KJ Simpson (2) shoots against the Marquette Golden Eagles during the second half at Gainbridge FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia) 

32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)

33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR):Kevin McCullar (Kansas)

34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)

35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)

36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Cam Christie (Minnesota)

37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State) 

38. New York Knicks (via UTA): AJ Johnson (NBL)

39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)

40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)

41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)

42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)

43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)

44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)

45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)

Late Second Round

Feb 29, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans guard Bronny James (6) runs back on defense against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Washington State Cougars won 75-72. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Jamal Shead (Houston)

47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)

48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)

49. FORFEITED (PHI)

50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Juan Nunez (INTL)

51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)

52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)

53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor) 

54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)

55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)

56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)

57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)

58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)

59. FORFEITED (PHX)

60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Tristen Newton (UConn)

