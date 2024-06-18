2024 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Following NBA Finals
Now that the 2023-24 season has officially come to an end, all eyes are on the 2024 NBA Draft. The Boston Celtics are officially champions, as they and the other 29 teams around the league — whether they have a pick or not — will complete evaluations on this class of players and finalize big boards.
This is a fascinating class that lacks a bonafide superstar at the top, but certainly has depth throughout. There's no doubt that this draft will provide an opportunity for every team to add talent that can help as early as next season and beyond.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2024 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Atlanta Hawks: Zaccharie Risacher (INTL)
2. Washington Wizards: Alex Sarr (NBL)
3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Stephon Castle (UConn)
Early Lottery
4. San Antonio Spurs: Reed Sheppard (Kentucky)
5. Detroit Pistons: Matas Buzelis (Ignite)
6. Charlotte Hornets: (via BKN): Donovan Clingan (UConn)
7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams (Colorado)
8. San Antonio Spurs (via TOR): Nikola Topic (INTL)
Late Lottery
9. Memphis Grizzlies: Devin Carter (Providence)
10. Utah Jazz: Dalton Knecht (Tennessee)
11. Chicago Bulls: Ron Holland (Ignite)
12. OKC Thunder (via HOU): Tidjane Salaun (INTL)
13. Sacramento Kings: Kel'el Ware (Indiana)
14. Portland Trail Blazers (via GSW): Isaiah Collier (USC)
Mid-First Round
15. Miami Heat: Jared McCain (Duke)
16. Philadelphia 76ers: Rob Dillingham (Kentucky)
17. New Orleans Pelicans (via LAL): Carlton Carrington (Pittsburgh)
18. Orlando Magic: Tristan da Silva (Colorado)
19. Toronto Raptors (via IND): Zach Edey (Purdue)
20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Kyshawn George (Miami)
Late First Round
21. Milwaukee Bucks (via NOP): Ja'Kobe Walter (Baylor)
22. Phoenix Suns: Tyler Kolek (Marquette)
23. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): DaRon Holmes (Dayton)
24. New York Knicks (via DAL): Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois)
25. New York Knicks: Kyle Filipowski (Duke)
26. Washington Wizards (via LAC): Johnny Furphy (Kansas)
27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jaylon Tyson (Cal)
28. Denver Nuggets: Tyler Smith (Ignite)
29. Utah Jazz (via OKC): Pacome Dadiet (INTL)
30. Boston Celtics: Yves Missi (Baylor)
Early Second Round
31. Toronto Raptors (via DET): Ryan Dunn (Virginia)
32. Utah Jazz (via WAS): KJ Simpson (Colorado)
33. Milwaukee Bucks (via POR):Kevin McCullar (Kansas)
34. Portland Trail Blazers (via CHA): Baylor Scheierman (Creighton)
35. San Antonio Spurs: Justin Edwards (Kentucky)
36. Indiana Pacers (via TOR): Cam Christie (Minnesota)
37. Minnesota Timberwolves (via MEM): Dillon Jones (Weber State)
38. New York Knicks (via UTA): AJ Johnson (NBL)
39. Memphis Grizzlies (via BKN): Enrique Freeman (Akron)
40. Portland Trail Blazers (via ATL): Bobi Klintman (NBL)
41. Philadelphia 76ers (via CHI): Jonathan Mogbo (San Francisco)
42. Charlotte Hornets (via HOU): Ulrich Chomche (INTL)
43. Miami Heat: Keshad Johnson (Arizona)
44. Houston Rockets (via GSW): Adem Bona (UCLA)
45. Sacramento Kings: Melvin Ajinca (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. LA Clippers (via IND): Jamal Shead (Houston)
47. Orlando Magic: Harrison Ingram (North Carolina)
48. San Antonio Spurs (via LAL): Jaylen Wells (Washington State)
49. FORFEITED (PHI)
50. Indiana Pacers (via CLE): Juan Nunez (INTL)
51. Indiana Pacers (via NOP): PJ Hall (Clemson)
52. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Pelle Larsson (Arizona)
53. Golden State Warriors (via MIL): Jalen Bridges (Baylor)
54. Detroit Pistons (via NYK): Nikola Djurisic (INTL)
55. Boston Celtics (via DAL): Trey Alexander (Creighton)
56. Los Angeles Lakers (via LAC): Bronny James (USC)
57. Denver Nuggets (via MIN): Ajay Mitchell (UCSB)
58. Memphis Grizzlies (via OKC): Oso Ighodaro (Marquette)
59. FORFEITED (PHX)
60. Dallas Mavericks (via BOS): Tristen Newton (UConn)
