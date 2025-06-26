2025 NBA Mock Draft: Second-Round Projections
The 2025 NBA Draft is now halfway complete, as 30 prospects heard their names called in the first round on Wednesday night. Now, another 29 will hope to see their dreams come true as the second round takes place on Thursday night.
Leading up to tonight's event, the Draft Digest team projects how the 29 picks could unfold.
Early Second Round
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
33. Charlotte Hornets: Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
35. Philadelphia 76ers: Chaz Lanier (Tennessee)
36. Brooklyn Nets: Alex Toohey (INTL)
37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Noah Penda (INTL)
38. Indiana Pacers (via SAS): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
39. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
40. New Orleans Pelicans (via PHX): Koby Brea (Kentucky)
41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Sion James (Duke)
42. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
43. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Tyrese Proctor (Duke)
44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Kobe Sanders (Nevada)
45. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
Late Second Round
46. Orlando Magic: Amari Williams (Kentucky)
47. Milwaukee Bucks (via DET): Eric Dixon (Villanova)
48. Memphis Grizzlies (via GSW): John Tonje (Wisconsin)
49. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Kam Jones (Marquette)
50. New York Knicks (via MEM): Javon Small (West Virginia)
51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Johni Broome (Auburn)
52. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): RJ Luis (St. John's)
53. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Izan Almansa (INTL)
54. Indiana Pacers: Ryan Nembhard (Gonzaga)
55. Los Angeles Lakers: Mark Sears (Alabama)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
56. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Alijah Martin (Florida)
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Micah Peavy (Georgetown)
58. Cleveland Cavaliers: Brice Williams (Nebraska)
59. Phoenix Suns (via OKC): Tamar Bates (Missouri)
