2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering March Madness

Predicting the 2025 NBA Draft results just one day after Selection Sunday.

Draft Digest Staff

Mar 15, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) reacts after a play in the first half of the 2025 ACC Conference Championship game against the Louisville Cardinals at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

March Madness is officially here, with the NCAA Tournament kicking off this week following Selection Sunday. This is a time in which prospects can rise or fall as the spotlight shines brightest at the college level, which is why NBA teams take these games of consequence very seriously in their evaluations.

While the 2024 NBA Draft lacked superstar talent at the top, the group of players projected to be available in the 2025 NBA Draft appears to be a better class. This group features Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper at the top of the class, but there are several other players who could be franchise-altering talents for an NBA team if selected into the right system.

Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.

Top Three

Cooper Flagg, Duk
Mar 8, 2025; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg (2) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)

2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)

3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)

Early Lottery

Tre Johnson, Texa
Texas Longhorns guard Tre Johnson (20) looks for an opening against Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) during their first round game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Wednesday, March 12, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)

5. Brooklyn Nets: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)

6. Philadelphia 76ers: Khaman Maluach (Duke)

7. Toronto Raptors: Tre Johnson (Texas)

8. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)

Late Lottery

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahom
Mar 12, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Jeremiah Fears (0) reacts after a three point basket against the Georgia Bulldogs during the second half at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)

10. Portland Trail Blazers: Derik Queen (Maryland)

11. Miami Heat: Kon Knueppel (Duke)

12. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)

13. Dallas Mavericks: Liam McNeeley (UConn)

14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)

Mid-First Round

Jase Richardson, Michigan Stat
Michigan State Spartans guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts to a three point basket Friday, March 14, 2025, during the third round of the men's Big Ten tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

15. Orlando Magic: Ben Saraf (INTL)

16. San Antono Spurs (via ATL): Nolan Traore (INTL)

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Egor Demin (BYU)

18. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Noa Essengue (INTL)

19. Indiana Pacers: Jase Richardson (Michigan State)

20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)

Late First Round

Carter Bryan
Feb 15, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats forward Carter Bryant (9) reacts after a foul was called during the second half against the Houston Cougars at McKale Center. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Danny Wolf (Michigan)

22. Miami Heat (via GSW): Carter Bryant (Arizona)

23. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Noah Penda (INTL)

24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Nique Clifford (Colorado State)

25. Washington Wizards (via MEM): JT Toppin (Texas Tech)

26. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Isaiah Evans (Duke)

27. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)

28. Boston Celtics: Labaron Philon (Alabama)

29. LA Clippers (via OKC): Kam Jones (Marquette)

30. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)

Early Second Round

Adou Thier
Feb 15, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Adou Thiero (3) looks on in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Reed Arena. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Alex Karaban (UConn)

32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Kanon Catchings (BYU)

33. Charlotte Hornets: Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)

34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)

35. Brooklyn Nets: Boogie Fland (Arkansas)

36. Philadelpia 76ers: Will Riley (Illinois)

37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)

38. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Johni Broome (Auburn)

39. San Antonio Spurs: Alex Toohey (INTL)

40. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Ian Jackson (North Carolina)

41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)

42. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Drake Powell (North Carolina)

43. Orlando Magic: Sergio De Larrea (INTL)

44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)

45. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Dink Pate (G League)

Late Second Round

Maxime Raynaud
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) after a dunk against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

46. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)

47. Washington Wizards (via DET): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)

48. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Joan Beringer (INTL)

49. Indiana Pacers: Jamir Watkins (Florida State)

50. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana)

51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Johann Grunloh (INTL)

52. Washington Wizards (via GSW): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)

53. Los Angeles Lakers: Xaivian Lee (Princeton)

54. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Michael Ruzic (INTL)

55. New York Knicks (via MEM): Mouhamed Faye (INTL)

56. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)

---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---

57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)

58. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)

59. Cleveland Cavaliers: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)

Published
