2025 NBA Mock Draft: Two-Round Projections Entering March Madness
March Madness is officially here, with the NCAA Tournament kicking off this week following Selection Sunday. This is a time in which prospects can rise or fall as the spotlight shines brightest at the college level, which is why NBA teams take these games of consequence very seriously in their evaluations.
While the 2024 NBA Draft lacked superstar talent at the top, the group of players projected to be available in the 2025 NBA Draft appears to be a better class. This group features Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper at the top of the class, but there are several other players who could be franchise-altering talents for an NBA team if selected into the right system.
Let’s take a look at fit and projections for this upcoming event in this iteration of Draft Digest's 2025 NBA Mock Draft.
Top Three
1. Utah Jazz: Cooper Flagg (Duke)
2. Washington Wizards: Dylan Harper (Rutgers)
3. Charlotte Hornets: Ace Bailey (Rutgers)
Early Lottery
4. New Orleans Pelicans: VJ Edgecombe (Baylor)
5. Brooklyn Nets: Kasparas Jakucionis (Illinois)
6. Philadelphia 76ers: Khaman Maluach (Duke)
7. Toronto Raptors: Tre Johnson (Texas)
8. Chicago Bulls: Collin Murray-Boyles (South Carolina)
Late Lottery
9. San Antonio Spurs: Jeremiah Fears (Oklahoma)
10. Portland Trail Blazers: Derik Queen (Maryland)
11. Miami Heat: Kon Knueppel (Duke)
12. Houston Rockets (via PHX): Rasheer Fleming (St. Joseph's)
13. Dallas Mavericks: Liam McNeeley (UConn)
14. Atlanta Hawks (via SAC): Asa Newell (Georgia)
Mid-First Round
15. Orlando Magic: Ben Saraf (INTL)
16. San Antono Spurs (via ATL): Nolan Traore (INTL)
17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via DET): Egor Demin (BYU)
18. OKC Thunder (via LAC): Noa Essengue (INTL)
19. Indiana Pacers: Jase Richardson (Michigan State)
20. Brooklyn Nets (via MIL): Thomas Sorber (Georgetown)
Late First Round
21. Utah Jazz (via MIN): Danny Wolf (Michigan)
22. Miami Heat (via GSW): Carter Bryant (Arizona)
23. Atlanta Hawks (via LAL): Noah Penda (INTL)
24. Orlando Magic (via DEN): Nique Clifford (Colorado State)
25. Washington Wizards (via MEM): JT Toppin (Texas Tech)
26. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Isaiah Evans (Duke)
27. Brooklyn Nets (via NYK): Miles Byrd (San Diego State)
28. Boston Celtics: Labaron Philon (Alabama)
29. LA Clippers (via OKC): Kam Jones (Marquette)
30. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Hugo Gonzalez (INTL)
Early Second Round
31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via UTA): Alex Karaban (UConn)
32. Boston Celtics (via WAS): Kanon Catchings (BYU)
33. Charlotte Hornets: Neoklis Avdalas (INTL)
34. Charlotte Hornets (via NOP): Adou Thiero (Arkansas)
35. Brooklyn Nets: Boogie Fland (Arkansas)
36. Philadelpia 76ers: Will Riley (Illinois)
37. Detroit Pistons (via TOR): Donnie Freeman (Syracuse)
38. Sacramento Kings (via CHI): Johni Broome (Auburn)
39. San Antonio Spurs: Alex Toohey (INTL)
40. Toronto Raptors (via POR): Ian Jackson (North Carolina)
41. Golden State Warriors (via MIA): Bogoljub Markovic (INTL)
42. Washington Wizards (via PHX): Drake Powell (North Carolina)
43. Orlando Magic: Sergio De Larrea (INTL)
44. OKC Thunder (via ATL): Yaxel Lendeborg (UAB)
45. Utah Jazz (via DAL): Dink Pate (G League)
Late Second Round
46. Chicago Bulls (via SAC): Hunter Sallis (Wake Forest)
47. Washington Wizards (via DET): Milan Momcilovic (Iowa State)
48. Utah Jazz (via LAC): Joan Beringer (INTL)
49. Indiana Pacers: Jamir Watkins (Florida State)
50. Cleveland Cavaliers (via MIL): Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana)
51. LA Clippers (via MIN): Johann Grunloh (INTL)
52. Washington Wizards (via GSW): Maxime Raynaud (Stanford)
53. Los Angeles Lakers: Xaivian Lee (Princeton)
54. Memphis Grizzlies (via HOU): Michael Ruzic (INTL)
55. New York Knicks (via MEM): Mouhamed Faye (INTL)
56. Phoenix Suns (via DEN): Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton)
---New York Knicks (FORFEITED)---
57. Orlando Magic (via BOS): Tomislav Ivisic (Illinois)
58. Houston Rockets (via OKC): Rocco Zikarsky (INTL)
59. Cleveland Cavaliers: Payton Sandfort (Iowa)
