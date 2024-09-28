NBA Blockbuster Trade: Draft Capital Included in Knicks-Timberwolves Swap of Star Bigs
Training camp is set to kick off next week around the NBA, but there’s still no shortage of action across the league. In fact, a blockbuster trade took place on Friday night that will have major implications in both conferences.
As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks have acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the MinnesotaTimberwolves for Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick via the Detroit Pistons. In an highly unexpected move, these two star bigs were centerpieces in this significant trade.
This is truly a move that will truly make waves across the league. But one of the most interesting parts of the trade is the first-round selection going to the Timberwolves from the Knicks.
That selection is Top-13 protected in 2025, Top-11 protected in 2026 and Top-9 protected in 2027. As such, given the current state of the Pistons, it could be a selection that never conveys. But it’s still a trade chip that can be used separately in another trade moving forward.
The draft capital is a small piece in this massive trade, but it shouldn’t be overlooked. The Timberwolves will now be keeping a close eye on the Pistons in the coming years as their performance will dictate whether or not this draft pick actually conveys. That is, if Minnesota doesn’t trade it in a future deal before that is determined.
