NBA Playoffs: Rookie Cason Wallace's Contributions Have Lifted Thunder to New Heights
The 2023 NBA Draft has proven to be one of the best in recent history, with generational talent and legitimate year-one contributors in this rookie class.
One of the most underrated players among this group is Cason Wallace of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The lottery pick doesn’t have box score numbers that jump off the page, but certainly is one of the most impactful players in his class. In fact, he finished the regular season sixth in minutes on a loaded Thunder team that finished No. 1 in the Western Conference.
As good as he was in the regular season, Wallace has proven to be even more important in the playoffs. In the very first game of Oklahoma City’s postseason run, he made the game-winning defensive stop against CJ McCollum that kicked off a sweep of the New Orleans Pelicans.
From there, he has continued to play phenomenal defense in each of the Thunder’s games thus far while also knocking down huge triples along the way.
Against the Dallas Mavericks in Round 2, he’s spent a tremendous amount of time defending Kyrie Irving. Wallace has answered the call and has been a significant reason that Irving’s scoring has been inconsistent.
A Dallas native, Wallace had arguably the most important and impactful game of his NBA career on Monday night in a pivotal Game 4 win over the Mavericks. In front of family and friends, he was a significant reason that OKC came back in Dallas and evened the series at 2-2.
Per usual, his box score numbers didn’t do his performance justice. He finished with six points and one block on 2-of-2 shooting. Wallace played 18 minutes — fifth most on the Thunder — many of which came late in the game.
In the final minute of the third quarter, Wallace hit a huge 3-pointer to pull Oklahoma City within four points and gained some momentum entering the final frame. He was then subbed back in for the back half of the fourth quarter where he played incredible defense down the stretch and also hit a transition triple with extreme confidence to help swing the game in the Thunder’s favor as he cut the lead to five with 7:30 remaining.
“Just how easy he is to trust as a 20-year-old,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault told Draft Digest postgame about what impressed him most. “He's doing exactly what we're trying to accomplish in the game plan and system."
Wallace’s impact on this team is tremendous, as he’s been a top five or six player on this OKC roster in the playoffs thus far. There are rookies who put up numbers, then there are those who simply elevate winning. Wallace is the latter, doing the little things that matter in the end.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.