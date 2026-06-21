Three Prospects Who Could Shockingly Rise in the 2026 NBA Draft

Among the major media outlets, it feels like there's a consensus range for each of the top prospects in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Throughout the first round, there aren't many controversial players who could jump from a projected late selection to the top of the lottery, which means most of the lottery prospects probably won't experience a drastic fall in the order.

But until Tuesday night, you never know, and as teams finish pre-draft workouts and gear up their final big boards, there are some players projected to go in the middle of the first round that could rise if these reports aren't smoke screens. Here are three prospects that go shockingly early:

Nate Ament, Tennessee

If the Brooklyn Nets had the 10th pick in the draft, nobody would think anything of their reported fondness with Nate Ament. However, taking him at No. 6 would be an incredible reach, and I don't think anyone would argue with that.

Tall but mobile forward prospects have set so many franchises back since Kevin Durant entered the NBA. So often, organizations try to land the next three-level scoring frontcourt superstar, but Ament still has glaring weaknesses.

He averaged 16.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, but shot under 40% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range with an even assist-to-turnover ratio. There isn't much that tells us Ament could be Brooklyn's franchise cornerstone, but the Nets have been unpredictable before.

Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan

Morez Johnson might have the most volatility in the order, because even though he wasn't 'the guy' at Michigan, he has everything a contending organization would want in a role player. The 6-foot-8 wing can rebound at a high level, defend any position and finish around the rim. In many ways, he's a taller version of Josh Hart.

SI's mock draft from early June has Johnson going 18th to the Charlotte Hornets, but he could easily slide into the lottery with teams like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors needing frontcourt help rather than a franchise player.

Ebuka Okorie, Stanford

The NBA has enough scoring, and the modern era has become a league built on roles. We know everyone can get buckets, but who can play high-IQ defense, facilitate and rebound when no one else will? Unfortunately, Ebuka Okorie's 23.2 points per game at Stanford still doesn't have him regarded that highly.

It's more likely that the 6-foot-2 star will end up at the backend of the first round, but with such an electric tape, maybe a team in the middle of the top 30 takes a chance on him.

With Ja Morant on the trade block, perhaps the Memphis Grizzlies land their next point guard at No. 16. The Chicago Bulls might want to add a project piece at No. 15 with so many of their guards entering free agency.