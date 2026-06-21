NBA Draft Prospects Say These are the Top Players they Faced in College

In a loaded 2026 NBA Draft class, many of this year's prospects have squared off against current and future NBA players.

Top prospects like AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson both played in the Big 12 this season, while likely top four selections Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson each played in the ACC.

As a result, NBA scouts had the opportunity to see the top prospects in the class compete against other future NBA players.

Recently, four prospects spoke with NBA Draft on SI about the best players they competed against in college, giving a variety of answers.

Tennessee's Ja'Kobi Gillespie highlighted Dylan Harper and Darius Acuff Jr., while Tyler Nickel of Vanderbilt also mentioned Acuff, as well as Brandon Miller.

After being selected No. 2 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper had an impressive rookie year for the San Antonio Spurs, earning All-Rookie honors and performing well throughout the postseason.

When Harper and Rutgers played Gillespie and Maryland, Harper finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Acuff notched 29 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, a steal and a block against Gillespie and Tennessee.

Acuff recorded 17 points, 5 assists and 2 rebounds in his first matchup against Nickel and Vanderbilt, logging 30 points, 11 assists and 4 rebounds against the Commodores in the SEC Tournament. Acuff, a likely top-10 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, earned consensus All-American and SEC Player of the Year recognition.

Miller finished with 14 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists against North Carolina when Nickel was a freshman with the Tar Heels. Miller went on to be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, earning All-Rookie honors and averaging more than 20 points in two of his three NBA seasons.

Baba Miller highlighted Jared McCain and Dybantsa as the best players he faced in college. McCain scored 35 points against Miller and Florida State in 2024, adding 4 rebounds, an assist and 3 steals while connecting on eight 3-pointers.

McCain, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, reached 20 points twice in the 2026 Western Conference Finals against Harper and the San Antonio Spurs.

Dybantsa, who could be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 draft, tallied 23 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists against Miller and Cincinnati in 2026.

For Keyshawn Hall, the best performance he recounted from his college career was a contest against Mississippi State's Josh Hubbard in 2026. Hubbard erupted for 46 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals against Auburn, while Hall notched 29 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal.

Hubbard isn't in the 2026 NBA Draft class, but has earned All-SEC honors in each of his three collegiate seasons.