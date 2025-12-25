Best NBA Prop Bets Today (Predictions for LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama on Christmas Day)
Christmas Day in the NBA features a ton of terrific games in the 2025-26 season, as the league’s No. 1 holiday tradition never fails to deliver.
And, this season, I’ve got a ton of player prop gifts to unwrap for the five-game slate, featuring these squads:
- Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks
- San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors
- Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets
There are a ton of superstar players involved on Thursday, giving us even more intriguing options in the prop market.
Here’s a complete breakdown of my favorite prop for every game, including a pick for LeBron James.
Best NBA Prop Bets for Christmas Day
Victor Wembanyama OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-137)
Victor Wembanyama has been on a minutes limit for the Spurs, but he’s picked up nine or more rebounds in three games since returning from a calf strain, including one against the Thunder in the NBA Cup.
Wemby is averaging 11.8 rebounds per game this season, and it’s only a matter of time before the Spurs unleash him for more minutes. Last season, Wemby had a monster Christmas showing against the New York Knicks, putting up 42 points and 18 rebounds.
While I’m not saying that he’s going to push 20 boards, I do think nine is very doable for the Spurs star – even in limited minutes.
The Thunder are just 20th in the league in rebounding percentage so far this season.
Mikal Bridges OVER 8.5 Rebounds and Assists (-135)
Knicks wing Mikal Bridges is averaging 4.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game this season, and he’s set to play heavy minutes once again on Christmas Day against the Cavs.
Cleveland is just 16th in the NBA in defensive rating, so this could be a big game for the Knicks offense, which benefits Bridges as a passer.
So far this season, Bridges has 14 games with nine or more rebounds and assists, including a five-rebound, six-assist game against the Cavs in the season opener.
I think he’s worth a look at this number, which is right around his season average.
LeBron James OVER 19.5 Points (-118)
LeBron James is back.
After a slow start to the season (James missed the beginning of the season with sciatica), James is averaging 26.8 points per game over his last six matchups, scoring over 20 points in five of those games.
He’s now up to 20.4 points per game for the season, shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 31.0 percent from 3. His 3-point shooting is likely going to improve, and he could see a few more touches with Austin Reaves (calf) and Luka Doncic (leg contusion) both banged up.
Reaves returned to the lineup on Tuesday, but he was on a clear minutes limit in a loss to Phoenix.
In his career, James has averaged 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 7.2 assists in 19 games on Christmas, and he’s scored 20 or more points in 15 of those games, including a 31-point showing against Golden State in 2024.
I’m buying the NBA’s all-time leading scorer at such a low number on Thursday.
Donte DiVincenzo OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-166)
Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Timberwolves, and he’s taking over eight shots from deep per night heading into this matchup with Denver.
The Nuggets are 15th in the league in opponent 3s made per game, and DiVincenzo has cleared 2.5 3-pointers in one of his two matchups against them this season.
DiVincenzo is having a strong month of December, knocking down three or more 3s in eight games overall, including six in a row.
He’s shooting 36.4 percent from deep this month on 8.8 attempts per game, giving him a pretty solid floor heading into this Western Conference clash.
