2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down LA Clippers Draft Class
The LA Clippers had one of the biggest losses in free agency this year as their star player Paul George elected to sign a deal with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Clippers will now be led by just Kawhi Leonard and James Harden. The future for the Clippers looks a bit foggy, but can their one draft pick help contribute?
Let’s dive into the selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 46: Cam Christie
The Clippers only had one pick which came in the second round and they selected Cam Christie out of Minnesota. He’s the younger brother of Max Christie who currently plays for the Los Angeles Lakers, so now we have the Christie brothers both in the same city just with different organizations. For Cam Christie, his best attribute is his elite shooting ability.
He has great shot preparation, mechanics and touch which allows him to be one of the top spot-up threats in the draft. Christie has shown the ability to be a tough shot-maker as he has a smooth pull-up jumper and is capable of converting on tough contested shots. Outside of his great shooting versatility, Christie is also a solid passer who plays with a ton of unselfishness.
The 6-foot-6 wing does a good job of giving it to the rollers when they are open out of a dribble handoff or a ball screen. Christie is still very young and has a ton of upside so continuing to polish up his game in a variety of different areas will be key for him if he wants to find consistent minutes on an NBA team.
Draft Summary
The Clippers might be in a bit of trouble as they lose Paul George for basically nothing, but with Leonard and Harden still being elite players they have an opportunity to compete in the playoffs. With that being said it makes it a bit unlikely that we see Christie get minutes right away, but if the Clippers elect to go into rebuild mode in a year or two then expect him to get a lot more minutes.
The 6-foot-6 wing can really shoot the ball and it’s clear that he has a good feel for the game so if the work ethic is there then we should expect him to show a long successful career in the NBA. Although Christie isn’t an elite talent, getting him in the middle of the second round was a huge steal for the Clippers as some scouts saw him as a first-round talent. Although the future is foggy for the Clippers, fans should be satisfied with their draft pick, but don’t expect a lot out of him for a year or two.
