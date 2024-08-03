2024 NBA Draft: Breaking Down Sacramento Kings Draft Class
The Sacramento Kings only had one selection in this year’s draft and they elected to add more guard depth. The Kings signed one of the top free agents this off-season in DeMar DeRozan which forms a solid big three next to De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis. The Kings are looking to compete for a championship this upcoming season so adding depth was key for them this offseason and they did that with their only draft pick.
Let’s dive into the selection they made and the summary of their draft.
No. 13: Devin Carter
With a late lottery pick, the Kings selected Devin Carter out of Providence. The 6-foot-3 prospect is a combo guard who brings a lot to the table. He’s an elite perimeter defender that makes life difficult for opposing guards. Carter disrupts the flow of the offense and is an elite point-of-attack defender. He’s a disruptive defender who racks up steals and blocks.
The former Providence guard is a good shot-maker and improved as a 3-point shooter this past season. He has the confidence to pull up from almost anywhere on the floor. Carter is good out of the pick and roll as he uses good change of pace and has the handle to create quality shots.
A very underrated skill that he possesses is that he’s an elite rebounder and was likely the best rebounding guard out of this past draft. The biggest area of concern around Carter’s game is that he struggles as a decision-maker and isn’t quite a true lead guard. He can play a bit too fast which leads to chaotic decisions being made.
Draft Summary
The Kings are trending upwards as they significantly improved in the offseason. Adding a star player like DeRozan will give them much more offensive firepower while also having key role players filling out the starting five in Keegan Murray and Malik Monk. Carter will come off the bench but will likely get minutes almost immediately for a team needing as much defense as possible.
He has the ability to play next to Fox due to his spot-up shooting and elite defensive ability. His fit in Sacramento is really, really good and he should have a bright future in the NBA as the floor is extremely high for Carter. This was a really good draft out of the Kings as they got someone who can produce right away and help them win games.
