Best Rookie Performances from the Final Day of the NBA Regular Season
The NBA regular season has come to a close.
A number of teams played their final game of the year on Sunday, while the rest of the league is gearing up for the postseason. As usual, the regular season finale for most teams featured a number of rookies and other young players, who may not typically get as much time on the court.
Teams with playoff seeding determined or draft odds settled have no incentive to risk injuring their top players in the last game of the year, and instead elect to take a look at what the team's up-and-coming prospects can do.
This year, like always, multiple rookies turned in strong performances to close the first year of their professional careers. Here are the top rookie performances from Sunday's action.
Branden Carlson, Oklahoma City Thunder
In 39 minutes, Carlson went 10-of-19 from the floor, finishing with 26 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in a win against the Pelicans.
Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
Carrington recorded a near-triple double and knocked down the game-winning shot against Miami, tallying 15 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal. Carrington was also the only rookie to play in all 82 games this season.
Keshad Johnson, Miami Heat
Johnson went 7-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc against the Wizards, finishing with 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two steals.
Dillon Jones, Oklahoma City Thunder
In his third career start, Jones notched a double-double, shooting 5-of-7 from the field and 1-of-1 from 3-point range for 13 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a steal.
Antonio Reeves, New Orleans Pelicans
Reeves closed the season with a stretch of strong performances, capped off by a 20-point, six-rebound showing against Oklahoma City that saw the Kentucky product shoot 8-of-14 from the field.
Tyler Smith, Milwaukee Bucks
Smith logged 20 points, four rebounds and a steal while shooting 6-for-9 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the Bucks overtime win against the Pistons.
Nae'Qwan Tomlin, Cleveland Cavaliers
In his fifth NBA game, Tomlin notched his first double-double, tallying 24 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a block.
Jaylon Tyson, Cleveland Cavaliers
Tyson exploded for 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in Cleveland's overtime loss against the Pacers.
Keaton Wallace, Atlanta Hawks
Wallace became the second rookie in the 2024 draft class to notch a triple double, recording 15 points, 15 assists, 11 rebounds and five steals in the Hawks win against Orlando. Wallace is the brother of Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace.
