Top Rookie Performances from Second Day of 2026 NBA Summer League

The 2026 NBA Summer League is underway.

Just a few weeks after the 2026 NBA Draft, this year's rookie class is getting its first taste of action as players begin to settle in alongside their new teammates.

Four of the top 10 picks from the draft were in action on Saturday, July 4, with a few competing in exciting contests that went down to the wire.

A few first-year players showed positive flashes, but had inefficient debuts, which is normal for rookies during their first games against professional competition.

Here's a few of the best showings from the second day of the 2026 NBA Summer League.

Cameron Boozer, Memphis Grizzlies

Boozer helped the Grizzlies to a 37-point win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, notching 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists while shooting 7-of-11 from the field, 1-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line.

Boozer was selected No. 3 overall in the 2026 class after an impressive freshman season at Duke.

Carson Cooper, Memphis Grizzlies

Cooper logged 11 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 5-of-6 from the field and 1-of-1 from beyond the arc.

The big man went undrafted in the 2026 class after a four-year career at Michigan State.

David Green, Golden State Warriors

Green recorded 10 points, a block and zero turnovers while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from beyond the arc.

After a six-year career that ended with a season at Tulsa, Green signed with the Warriors as an undrafted free agent.

Aday Mara, Oklahoma City Thunder

Mara finished with 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and a steal while shooting 5-of-8 from the field, 0-of-1 from deep and 0-of-1 from the charity stripe.

Fakes the pass.

Loses his defenders.

Slams it home.



Nifty play from Aday Mara in the Salt Lake City Summer League 😲



Watch now on Prime and ESPNU. pic.twitter.com/MsNP3mqxd7 — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

The 21-year-old was selected No. 12 in the 2026 draft after helping Michigan to a national championship earlier in the year.

Markovic accumulated 16 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists and a steal while shooting 8-of-12 from the field, 0-of-3 from 3-point range and 0-of-1 from the free throw line in a 97-83 win against Golden State.

Markovic was the No. 47 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, but spent the 2025-26 season in Serbia, where he earned Adriatic League MVP honors.

Peterson finished with a game-high 28 points, adding 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks while shooting 11-of-21 from the field, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 2-of-3 from the free throw line in a 103-102 win against Atlanta.

Despite an injury-plagued freshman season at Kansas, Peterson was selected No. 2 overall in the 2026 class.

Bennett Stirtz, Oklahoma City Thunder

Stirtz tallied 10 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 3 steals while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 1-of-1 from the free throw line.

The 22-year-old was the No. 16 pick in this year's class after helping Iowa reach the Elite 8 for the first time since 1987.