Can the Spurs Use Stephon Castle and Dylan Harper?
Victor Wembanyama has arrived as a top tier player in the NBA –– that's not up for debate. He's ready to compete in the playoffs, and now it's on the Spurs to assist him. The organization has amassed talent alongside him, but have gone about a unique way of doing so.
In the 2024 NBA Draft, San Antonio selected Stephon Castle with the No. 4 overall pick. The class was one of the weakest of the last decade, but nonetheless, Castle stuck out from his peers. He averaged 14.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game en route to taking home the Rookie of the Year award.
Castle and Chris Paul together were leading a Spurs backcourt of an early-iteration Wembaynama squad, and doing a solid job of it. At the trade deadline, however, the Spurs acquired former Kings All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, adding yet another guard to the mix.
Fox played 17 games with the Spurs before missing the remainder of the season due to finger surgery, but projects to still have a large role with the team going forward considering his recent four-year, $229 million contract extension.
Fox and Castle isn't a dream fit alone, but both are clearly two talented players –– the Spurs would have to make it work. When the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery rolled around, the ping pong balls once again bounced in the Spurs favor, landing them the No. 2 overall pick.
The clear-cut second best player in the class was Rutgers guard Dylan Harper, who the Spurs understandably couldn't pass up on, resulting in the now logjam of guards consisting of Harper, Fox and Castle –– all three acquired within a year's time.
Each of the three are primarily on-ball players, creating even more of an awkward funk alongside Wembanyama. In addition to the on-ball priorities, neither of the three have been consistent beyond-the-arc shooters, making the spacing questionable in shared lineups.
Assuming Fox locked into San Antonio for the foreseeable future, and his game is established in the NBA, it's likely up to Harper and Castle to adapt. For Harper, he'll be looked for to assert his presence as a driver and creator, but flashing a jumper would also be a promising sign for a future pairing. He's got undeniable talent at getting to the rim and seems to have all the tools for a future lead guard in the association.
Castle, however, was originally drafted to be more of an off-guard or undersized wing out of UConn, and it's possible the Spurs choose to slide him back to that role in wake of Harper and Fox's arrivals. If Castle can hone in as a defensive ball-stopper and offensive connector, it makes him a much more viable option alongside either Harper or Fox.
If neither of the two develop serious lead guard skills, a jumpshot or the ability to effectively slide up to the wing –– one could be headed out of San Antonio. Yes, the Spurs are a young team, but championship windows don't come often, and gunning for one while under Wembanyama's rookie contract makes perfect sense.