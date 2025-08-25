Charlotte Hornets: Who's Going to be Around for the Long Haul?
Since the turn of the century, the Charlotte Hornets have reached the NBA Playoffs five times.
Most recently, the group earned a spot in the postseason during the 2015-16 season, when the team finished 48-34 under head coach Steve Clifford. Led by Kemba Walker, the Hornets fell in a seven-game first round series against Miami, and have not returned to the playoffs since.
After finishing last year's campaign 19-63, the 2025-26 season likely won't mark the group's return to the playoffs, but head coach Charles Lee and company have added talent to the roster that should prepare Lee's unit to be a postseason team in the near future.
Before that happens, though, Charlotte's front office will have to fortify the team's roster, replacing the pieces that don't fit with better compliments to the group's stars. This typically happens through a combination of the NBA Draft, free agency and trades.
The Hornets have a solid foundation, and have the potential to be a strong team after making a few more roster improvements. As every group transitions from a rebuilding squad to a competitive unit, the players that don't fit the team's plan fall by the wayside.
Josh Giddey was a major part of Oklahoma City's rebuild, but was eventually traded for a piece that fit better with the Thunder's roster. As a result, Alex Caruso helped OKC win its first title in 2025.
Here are some of the players who have made their case to stick around past Charlotte's rebuild.
LaMelo Ball
Ball clearly has talent, but is he the right fit in Charlotte?
The 6-foot-7 point guard averaged 25.2 points, 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game in 2024-25, but shot 40.5% from the field and 33.9% from beyond the arc. Additionally, Ball hasn't played more than 50 games in a season since his 2021-22 all-star campaign and has played just 105 contests in the last three years combined.
The Hornets may decide that Ball is the right centerpiece to continue building around, but if not, there would likely be a big trade market for the versatile 24-year-old.
Kon Knueppel
The Hornets added a few intriguing rookies in the 2025 NBA Draft, but Knueppel has the best chance to stick on the team's roster through a rebuild.
Knueppel averaged 14.4 points, four rebounds, 2.7 assists and a steal per game as a freshman at Duke while shooting 47.9% from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range.
The 6-foot-5 20-year-old's size, shooting prowess and effort on defense should make him a solid role player and the safest bet from Charlotte's 2025 draft class to carve out a role with the team. Knueppel, and others, helped the Hornets take home a summer league title in July.
Tre Mann
A victim of Oklahoma City's rebuild, Mann has shown flashes in his brief time with the Hornets.
Since being traded from the Thunder, the shifty 6-foot-3 guard has appeared in 41 games, averaging 12.6 points, 4.5 assists, four rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 37.7% from deep.
Mann will need to stay healthy for a full season in Charlotte to show what he can do, but there is reason to believe the 24-year-old could be a valuable role player.
Brandon Miller
Similar to Ball, Miller seems like an obvious choice for this list.
The No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 2024-25, but appeared in just 27 games.
With a revamped roster, the 6-foot-9 wing should be poised for another strong season if he can stay healthy.
