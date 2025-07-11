Mavericks’ Cooper Flagg Struggles in First NBA Action
In his opening NBA action, top pick Cooper Flagg struggled against the Los Angeles Lakers.
It had been a forgone conclusion he’d take the court for the Mavericks for months, with the team having landed the No. 1 overall pick in mid-May with just a 1.8% chance. But his debut likely didn’t go the way he planned.
In playing against several NBA-ready players — such as former defensive standout Darius Bazley, as well as a current rotational piece in Dalton Knecht — Flagg struggled to see the ball through the hoop efficiently, scoring just 10 points on 21 shots.
The former Duke superstar shot less than 25% from the field in total, failing to hit a triple on five tries. He did manage to stay true to his all-around ways, though, adding six rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block.
There’s a few reasons for positivity regarding Flagg’s performances.
The first is that his defense — which projects to be All-NBA level at his peak — held strong. He finished with three steals in jumping passing lanes, additionally adding some rim deterrence with his sturdy frame.
Secondly, one-off Summer League performances matter little. Former No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama saw similar struggles in his debut with the Spurs, going just 2-for-13 from the field.
Lastly, Flagg obviously didn’t shy away from continuing to get into his offense. While the percentages were low across the board, his lack of timidness is certainly a positive. The 6-foot-9 forwards still projects to be the best player in the 2025 NBA Draft class, owning a two-way skillset that should see him frequent All-Star games for the forseeable future.
Luckily, Flagg's Dallas squad still managed to come away with a win, despite his scoring struggles.
Flagg and the Mavericks’ Summer League squad will next play against No. 2 pick Dylan Harper and the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.