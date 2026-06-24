Darius Acuff Jr. Selected with No. 7 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with several prospects already landing with their new teams. The current draft class has been touted as the best in some time, with as many as three No. 1-level prospects and several more star gambles throughout.

Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. was one of the top players in college basketball last season, leading the Razorbacks to the SEC title with savvy scoring and play-making. He averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, managing to earn his team a few tournament wins as well.

He’s slightly undersized for a guard, but offers some of the best fire-power in the entire class on the offensive side of the ball. At the 2026 draft, Acuff was selected No. 7 overall by the Kings.

Below is Acuff’s quick scouting report, as well as how he could fit with his new team:

Darius Acuff Jr. Scouting Report

College: Arkansas

Class: Freshman

Position: Guard

Height: 6-3

Wingspan: 6-7

Draft age: 19.6

Strengths:

Pace and Poise

Three-Level Scoring

Creation and Shot-Making

Passing and Play-Making

Areas of Improvement:

Defense

Shot Profile and Selection

Outlook:

Acuff offers a true point guard who should be able to hit the ground running from a scoring perspective. He can get to his spots with a stocky frame and concise handle, able to see the ball through at the rim, in the mid-range with floaters and jumpers, or from beyond the 3-point line.

Additionally, Acuff’s near-3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio speaks to his ability to make his teammates better offensively, especially around the rim.

Acuff’s defense will need to improve to be passable, though there’s little question he’s a star-level scoring prospect.

Role: Lead Guard, Secondary Creator

Impact: Star Upside, Starter

Swing skills: Defense

Fit with Kings

Notable players: DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine

It's no secret the Kings have been devoid of young talent in the last few years, though that's about to change with the addition of Darius Acuff Jr.

He will immediately become the team's best piece, a player that can create offense for himself and others at all three levels. He should be able to drive offense by himself, but will be able to lean on other talented players like Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and more.

He should function well off the ball with other play-makers as well, offering an all-around player that Sacramento can build with for the future.