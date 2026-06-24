Darius Acuff Jr. Selected with No. 7 Pick: Scouting Report, Fit and More
The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, with several prospects already landing with their new teams. The current draft class has been touted as the best in some time, with as many as three No. 1-level prospects and several more star gambles throughout.
Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. was one of the top players in college basketball last season, leading the Razorbacks to the SEC title with savvy scoring and play-making. He averaged 23.5 points and 6.4 assists per game, managing to earn his team a few tournament wins as well.
He’s slightly undersized for a guard, but offers some of the best fire-power in the entire class on the offensive side of the ball. At the 2026 draft, Acuff was selected No. 7 overall by the Kings.
Below is Acuff’s quick scouting report, as well as how he could fit with his new team:
Darius Acuff Jr. Scouting Report
College: Arkansas
Class: Freshman
Position: Guard
Height: 6-3
Wingspan: 6-7
Draft age: 19.6
Strengths:
- Pace and Poise
- Three-Level Scoring
- Creation and Shot-Making
- Passing and Play-Making
Areas of Improvement:
- Defense
- Shot Profile and Selection
Outlook:
Acuff offers a true point guard who should be able to hit the ground running from a scoring perspective. He can get to his spots with a stocky frame and concise handle, able to see the ball through at the rim, in the mid-range with floaters and jumpers, or from beyond the 3-point line.
Additionally, Acuff’s near-3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio speaks to his ability to make his teammates better offensively, especially around the rim.
Acuff’s defense will need to improve to be passable, though there’s little question he’s a star-level scoring prospect.
Role: Lead Guard, Secondary Creator
Impact: Star Upside, Starter
Swing skills: Defense
Read the full scouting report
Fit with Kings
Notable players: DeMar DeRozan, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Zach LaVine
It's no secret the Kings have been devoid of young talent in the last few years, though that's about to change with the addition of Darius Acuff Jr.
He will immediately become the team's best piece, a player that can create offense for himself and others at all three levels. He should be able to drive offense by himself, but will be able to lean on other talented players like Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray and more.
He should function well off the ball with other play-makers as well, offering an all-around player that Sacramento can build with for the future.
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Derek Parker covers the National Basketball Association, and has brought On SI five seasons of coverage across several different teams. He graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 2020, and has experience working in print, video and radio.Follow DParkOK