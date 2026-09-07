Which Player Granted an Extra NCAA Season has Best Draft Chances in 2027?

The 2026-27 college basketball season will feature a few players who have extensive experience playing in the NCAA.

After a flurry of recent court cases, multiple players who have already played four years of college basketball and competed in the NBA Summer League were granted another season of eligibility. As a result, a number of talented players have returned to the NCAA and could make an impact during the upcoming campaign.

Here's a look at which players who were granted another year of eligibility could be picked in the 2027 NBA Draft.

Atwell spent the first three seasons of his NCAA career at UNC Greensboro before spending the 2025-26 season at Texas Tech.

With the Red Raiders, Atwell averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 46.3% from the field and 45.8% from 3-point range on 8.4 attempts per game. In his first season with the Red Raiders, Atwell displayed traits that could make him a strong "3 & D" wing prospect.

In addition to his impressive 3-point shooting, the veteran wing was a solid perimeter defender and could garner interest from NBA teams as a role player. Atwell went undrafted in the 2026 class, but played for the Chicago Bulls' Summer League team and logged a few impressive outings.

If Hall is ruled eligible for the 2026-27, the veteran wing will play for his fifth school in five seasons.

After stops at UNLV, George Mason, UCF and Auburn, Hall went undrafted in the 2026 class and played for the Miami Heat's Summer League team. Following recent court rulings, the former All-SEC, All-Big 12 and All-Atlantic 10 performer opted for a return to college basketball and committed to St. John's.

With the Tigers in 2025-26, Hall averaged 19.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 45.1% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc.

Listed at 6-foot-7 and 225 pounds, Hall's size, shot creation and rebounding ability could help him earn a spot in the 2027 class.

After playing for the Denver Nuggets' Summer Leageue team before being granted a fifth year of eligibility, Mitchell was originally set to play for Kentucky, but decided to play for the Tigers again.

After starting his college career with two seasons at Duke, the former five-star recruit spent the past two years at Missouri, averaging 18.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists while shooting 54.7% from the field and 38.8% from deep on 1.5 attempts per game.

Alongside an intriguing Missouri roster, Mitchell could have another productive season and play his way into the 2027 NBA Draft.