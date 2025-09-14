Does Cam Thomas' Presence Help or Hurt Nets' Rookies?
A major Brooklyn Nets storyline of the offseason was Cam Thomas' future with the organization. After months of contract disputes, both sides agreed upon a $5.9 million, one-year deal to bring the veteran back to the team.
Thomas has had an interesting career path with the Nets, beginning as an elite scorer but not finding a consistent role with the team until the 2023-2024 season. In 25 games last season, Thomas averaged 24 points and 3.8 assists per game while holding 43.8 / 34.9 / 88.1 shooting splits.
His high-volume scoring is a positive quality, but the manner he does it in restricts the flow of the offense. Thomas ranked fifth league-wide in usage rate among all players to play at least 20 games, sitting at 32.8 percent.
He can score from just about anywhere on the court, but requires the ball in his hands for the majority of it. That hasn't been a problem in the last two seasons for Brooklyn, as there hasn't been young talent in need of frequent perimeter touches.
That changed following the events of the 2025 NBA Draft, in which the Nets selected five-first round talents, four of which play with the ball in their hands more often than not.
Egor Demin, Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf all enter the association as ball-handling guards, with the potential to blossom as lead guards in the NBA. It would be a clunky line of development with those three playing together, and adding in Thomas is just another pair of hands to hold the ball.
Thomas' scoring gravity and threat of a 3-point jumpshot provides nice spacing for those rookies, but is it worth having his spacing if it means taking the ball out of the young guards hands?
As for the other two Nets rookies, Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, Thomas' presence is likely more of a plus than a minus. Powell is much more of a defensive oriented player, and his offensive game revolves around slashing to the basket. Having Thomas to share the court with Powell could be a dream fit for both players, as Powell can support Thomas' defensive woes while Thomas makes up for Powell's lackluster offense.
As for Wolf, he floats around the perimeter despite standing at 6-foot-11, so him and Thomas may have overlap in needs. However, Wolf can also hang low in the paint and operate closer to a traditional big if needed.
Thomas' presence is polarizing, and is a bit risky in terms of the development of new Nets rookies. However, if he buys into more off-ball oriented role, he could be an exceptional floor spacer to take some offensive responsibilities off of the young guards.