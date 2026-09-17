Does Phoenix Suns' Recent Signing Signal Concern for 2025 Top-10 Pick?

The Phoenix Suns made significant changes to the team's roster after the 2025-26 season.

Following a playoff appearance that saw the Suns lose in four games to the Oklahoma City Thunder, Phoenix added Miles Bridges, Luke Kennard, Pat Spencer and Koa Peat while moving on from Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen.

Led by a trio of Devin Booker, Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green and flanked by a group of solid role players, the Suns should be a competitive team in the Western Conference once again.

With the 2026-27 season looming, the team made another acquisition to help Jordan Ott's team reach the postseason again.

On Wednesday, Sept. 16, Shams Charania reported that Phoenix was signing free agent big man Duop Reath to a contract.

The Phoenix Suns are signing center Duop Reath to a deal, sources tell ESPN. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, the Suns add the former Portland Trail Blazers big man for frontcourt depth on the roster. pic.twitter.com/UCOt2vnt8Z — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 17, 2026

Reath has spent the last three seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, averaging 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds across 146 appearances and 20 starts in Portland. The signing comes after Suns' big man Mark Williams underwent shoulder surgery recently, cutting into the team's frontcourt depth.

Williams missed Phoenix's first-round playoff series against Oklahoma City in 2026, leaving the Suns with Oso Ighodaro and Khaman Maluach as the team's only options at the center position.

Phoenix relied mostly on Ighodaro or smaller lineups, as Maluach played nearly 15 minutes in Game 1 against the Thunder and more than 18 minutes in Game 2 before playing less than seven minutes in the final two games of the series.

Reath's signing gives the Suns more depth in the frontcourt alongside Maluach and Ighodaro as Williams works his way back from injury.

The deal could also indicate, though, the Maluach isn't ready to take over the team's primary center minutes off the bench and still needs to improve more before becoming a regular rotation player.

After being picked No. 10 overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, Maluach averaged three points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes per game across 46 appearances and one start as a rookie.

In six G League games, the former Duke standout averaged 15.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists and three blocks per game while shooting 57.4% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range and 87.5% from the free throw line.

Maluach also performed well in the 2026 Summer League, tallying 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, an assist, two blocks and 1.3 steals while shooting 53.2% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc on five attempts per game across four contests in Las Vegas.

Maluach appears ready to take a step forward in 2026-27 and Reath's signing shouldn't limit the second-year big man's minutes.