Three 2025 Draftees who Could Bounce Back in Year 2

The 2025 NBA Draft class is already off to a raging start with players like Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper and plenty more seeing immediate success. And that’s not accounting for players that will continue to develop as their careers progress.

Below are three players who didn’t take off in Year 1, but could bounce back in Year 2:

Joan Beringer, Timberwolves

The No. 17 pick in 2025, Joan Beringer flew up boards due to size and shot-blocking ability, but wasn’t able to crack Minnesota’s contending rotation with much consistency. He played in 40 games, totaling just under 4.0 points per game across just under 8.0 minutes.

Now, the new-look Timberwolves have real need for frontcourt production sans-Rudy Gobert, and Beringer will be key to making that happen.

He stands at just under 7-foot with great athleticism and fluidity, and should benefit mightily from LaMelo Ball’s passing ability. If Beringer can become a net positive in his second year with Minnesota, it could catapult him into a long-time follow-up role once Gobert is done with the Wolves.

Egor Demin, Nets

A “bounce-back” isn’t necessary for Nets’ guard Egor Demin considering he’s right on schedule. But he’s still a player that could see a massive boost in his second season.

He was thought of as a project pick even as a rookie, and still wowed with 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game, shooting a blistering 39% from three on over six attempts.

He was one of the single best players at Summer League this past year, going for over 20 points per game in looking more sturdy overall. Even more, the Nets will need plenty from him this season to be competitive.

Noa Essengue, Bulls

Former lottery pick Noa Essengue put together a rougher Summer League last year, then saw his rookie season cut short due to injury. But still has all the tools available to become a legit contributor for now-rebuilding Chicago.

He stands at around 6-foot-10, and prior to injury was a fluid and high-leaping athlete. If he can return to his athletic peak, there’s little reason he couldn’t thrive with a pass-first player like Josh Giddey, especially with those like Caleb Wilson and Matas Buzelis taking pressure off him.

The Bulls are reportedly looking for SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — and Essengue at least checks plenty of the tools they'll look for moving forward.