OKLAHOMA CITY — De'Aaron Fox spotted his rookie from 30 feet out.

After tiptoeing the sideline to keep a loose rebound in play, the San Antonio Spurs star planted his feet and slung a pass across mid-court to the right wing late in the first quarter.

Harper caught it. Unlike the four games prior, he forgot to hesitate. His 3-pointer went up almost immediately, and when it came down, Harper sent a prayer to Heaven.

If you asked his teammates, he didn't need divine intervention Thursday night.

"When he plays with confidence, I don't think there's anybody his age that is that good," Stephon Castle said of the 20-year-old after the Spurs' 118-91 victory. "He's been a big part of our team all year long. We need him. When he plays like that, we're pretty hard to beat."

Castle's words rang true in the tunnels of Frost Bank Center after Game 6. While he, Victor Wembanyama and Harper delivered a winning address ahead of the decisive Game 7 they forced, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced a different line of questioning:

Were the Spurs the toughest opponent it had faced in the postseason? What could be done to prevent another offensive disaster? Will being back home help at all?

"Anything can happen in a Game 7," Shai Gilgous-Alexander offered, careful to remain as calm and collected as he'd been all series. "If we're not better, our season will be over."

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) reacts against the San Antonio Spurs in the second half during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Harper was integral to the winning effort that pushed the Thunder to the brink of elimination. After four games of averaging only 7.5 points while dealing with right adductor soreness suffered in the second half of Game 2, the rookie had to find his rhythm again.

He blamed his injury for part of the dropoff. He might have blamed himself, too. But Spurs coach Mitch Johnson provided him another response. It was sensible.

"He's a 20-year-old kid in the conference finals playing against the defending champs," Johnson said, praising Harper's scoring outburst in Game 6. "He's not 100 percent healthy and he's doing a helluva job. It's probably a strain mentally, emotionally and physically."

Following Game 2, San Antonio recognized the need to get Harper back on track. However much his injury was affecting him, his mindset seemed to be even more off, but before the Spurs could turn to one of their biggest voices for help, that voice reached out first.

"After Game 5, (Pop) texted me personally," Harper revealed at shootaround before Game 6. "(He was) just like, 'You've got to find a way to get the job done.'"

Gregg Popovich was among the lot who had a chance to speak to Harper about his mid-series struggles. As the point guard detailed, the message from each interaction was universal: he had to play with confidence, and he had to be in attack mode.

"The result was definitely there," Victor Wembanyama said. "Impressive, as always."

Harper logged 18 points, six rebounds and four assists on 67 percent shooting from the field in 22 minutes off the bench. He got to the rim at will — a skill he's seldom played without — and helped keep the Spurs afloat in minutes without Wembanyama on the floor.

A 20-0 run in the third quarter spanning 7:28 of game time while the Thunder struggled to reach 13 points in the period solidified their dominance at home.

"We stuck together and rode the wave we were on," Harper said.

May 28, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper (2) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals for the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Frost Bank Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Johnson, again, pointed to Harper's mental toughness in the aftermath.

"When he's switched on mentally and aggressive, he's pretty damn good," the coach said. "He's got all the talent in the world, the makeup to do whatever he wants."

Since the beginning of the season, Harper has battled adjustments. From college to the NBA, longer schedules; fewer practices; faster and more physical play; and even a wider span of locker room experience have slowly become comfortable for the rookie.

In some ways, he feels like he's much older than 20. At least, he plays like it.

"It feels like I've been in the league for a little while now," he said. "I feel like I belong."

In the same way he's grown to recognize what's comfortable, Harper knows heading back to Oklahoma City with his season again on the line will be anything but; he has a plan.

"We've got to go out there with the mentality of, we've got to hit first," he said. "Regardless of what's going on in the game, we can't get too high, we can't get too low."

Harper's first 3-pointer in Game 6 helped the Spurs get off to a fast start they've become accustomed to in the Western Conference Finals. If Fox finds him in the right wing again, he plans to let it fly without hesitation. If he gets it right, he may make history.

Asked about the idea of a Game 7, Harper let his 20-year-old self through.

"(It's) legendary," he said. "We're the group that (wants) to be part of that. We want to be part of that kind of history. We're going to go out there swinging."

Prior to Saturday night, the biggest game Harper has played in didn't happen at Rutgers. It didn't come in high school, nor at the AAU level. Rather, it happened two days ago.

Now back in the right headspace and feeling as good as he possibly can 200-plus days into the season, he's ready to overwrite that milestone.

When he's done, he might launch another prayer to Heaven. This time, for his future.

"No matter the outcome, I'm just blessed to be in this position with a great organization," Harper said. "There's nothing but good things coming for me ... I've just got to be me."