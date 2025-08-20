Expectations for Spurs’ Dylan Harper in Year 1
The Dallas Mavericks’ draft lottery ascension naturally garnered the most hype.
The team was fresh off trading one of the league’s top superstars, and was able to cash in on just a 1.8% chance at No. 1 to land Cooper Flagg. It was improbably and nearly unprecedented — but the Spurs’ own lottery luck went under the radar as potentially the most seismic shift of the night.
San Antonio jumped six spots on lottery night, giving them the No. 2 overall pick, which would eventually turn into Dylan Harper. And the guard’s addition to the Spurs should be seen as a fairly scary prospect for the rest of the league.
Harper entered his season at Rutgers as the No. 2 prospect in the class for most. And he did little to dissuade that in averaging 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists en route to one of the better one-and-done guard seasons we’ve seen in some time. At around 6-foot-6, he’s been widely expected to thrive in the NBA with creative scoring, improving play-making and solid defense.
But will be expectations actually be for Harper in his debut season?
We’ll first need to dive into San Antonio’s roster, which looks much-improved ahead of next season. They’re of course led by essential superstar Victor Wembanyama, who through two seasons has already put together all-time seasons featuring some of the best scoring and defending in the league.
In the next tier would be former All-Star De’Aaron Fox, who was just inked to a brand new max deal that will keep him in San Antonio for the long haul. Despite a lesser handful of games to end his season with the Spurs last year, Fox is still very much in his prime, able to add a scoring and play-making punch at lead guard.
Next would be reigning Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle, who wowed with better-than-expected offense for San Antonio last season, scoring 14.7 points and adding 4.1 assists. Caslte was a wing for UConn, but was expected to try his hand at lead guard for San Antonio, and did well all things considered.
Following the roster’s centerpieces are a host of talented role players that should help the Spurs to win games in the West next season: Harrison Barnes, Keldon Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Jeremy Sochan, Devin Vassell and more.
With some of the team’s best players playing or vying for his position, as well as a fairly deep roster in general, Harper will have his work cut out for him to shine for the Spurs as a rookie. But he’s certainly talented enough to do so.
It's hard to envision anything but double-digit scoring for Harper, though it may come differently than it did at Rutgers. Despite his affinity for having the ball in-hand, he's also a proven transition and cutting threat, and will likely be doing plenty of that while the Spurs' guards work. He's certain to see plenty of on-ball reps, too, but certainly less than Fox and likely less than Castle for now.
Harper is certain to be one of the team's priority's moving forward — perhaps even their second-best player in the years to come. But his debut NBA season will likely be more about fitting in where he can and learning the league's ropes on both ends.