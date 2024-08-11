France’s National Squad To Receive Help From Talented Rookie Class Moving Forward
In the Olympic gold medal game, France fell just short of stealing the ultimate honors away from the United States. Led by 20-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama, they pulled off impressive victories over Canada and Germany before their run was cut short by Stephen Curry's heroics.
They didn’t win gold, but still, France has great reason to be optimistic after their silver medal campaign; not only will current players like Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly improve with age, but they could also add an array of impactful new talent from the 2024 rookie class.
A year after the San Antonio Spurs selected Wembanyama with the first overall pick, the Atlanta Hawks followed suit and picked Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher with their top pick. Then, the Washington Wizards selected another French prospect in big man Alexandre Sarr with the second overall pick. Further, the Charlotte Hornets took another French player off the board with the sixth-overall pick as they selected Tidjane Salaun. While they’re each yet to play an NBA minute, their talent looms, for they could bolster an already-impressive French national squad in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.
Four years from now, Wembanyama’s supporting cast will likely have to look a lot different, and the 2024 rookie class will play a big part in its quality. His current teammates such as Evan Fournier, Rudy Gobert, and Guerschon Yabusele will be well into their thirties, so they’ll need some younger counterparts to step up.
Risacher projects to be an easy fit with the French squad, for his complementary play as a big wing brings value in many different roles and situations on both ends. Furthermore, he has already excelled in a scaled-down role in Euroleague play while suiting up for JL Bourg this past season.
Sarr also brings a lot of potential next to Wembanyama. The duo could wreak havoc defensively with both of their mobility and reach. Opposing teams in FIBA play could have an extremely difficult time scoring at the rim with these two ground-covering paint protectors patrolling the floor.
Salaun still has a lot of developing to do if he wants to define himself as a key player, but his skillset is highly intriguing. At 6-foot-9, he possesses impressive scoring skills which could really pop as he smooths out his surrounding skills.
In the 2028 Olympics, with the help of their young rising stars, France could pose a serious threat to the USA with their re-vamped roster.
