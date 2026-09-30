Here's What the Warriors Said About Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg at Media Day

Training camp is underway around the NBA as teams prepare for the 2026-27 season.

Preseason games begin in early October with the regular season tipping off on Oct. 20. Teams around the league recently hosted their annual media days, giving media an opportunity to speak with players and coaches.

In Golden State, the Warriors' 2026 lottery pick appears to be making a solid impression to start his career, earning praise from multiple veterans at Golden State's media day.

Here's a few quotes about Yaxel Lendeborg from his new Warriors' teammates and his head coach.

Steve Kerr:

"Yaxel had a great summer not only in Summer League, but in our building, pick-up games, individual work. He's clearly going to play a ton.

He gives us the size and the versatility that we need. He can guard bigs. He can guard wings. He's a connector on offense, really good passer, ball handler. I always try to check boxes with guys, evaluating them, dribble, pass, shoot, process. He checks all those boxes.

He's really an exciting young player for us, and he's going to play a ton. Whether he's a starter or coming off the bench, that will be determined the next couple of weeks."

Draymond Green:

"We had a very nice play. It looked like we had been playing together for a long time. An out-of-bounds play, somebody threw me the ball. Steph (Curry) back-picked it. He didn't know he should go off. He went off, boom, dunk. Steph, like, yo, see that, because that's going to happen a lot. It was a good little mix-up of things.

Needless to say, he's going to be -- obviously we know what Steph does, myself, but he's going to be important, and I think from what I've seen already, I think my role for him will be to make sure he's always aggressive."

Jimmy Butler:

"(Yaxel is) massive. He's a big human being and he shoots the ball so incredibly well. He's smart. He wants to learn, and he's a winning player.

I think whenever you bring in younger guys, they all just want to get busy and get to it right away scoring and doing all of these things, and he can do that at a high level, but all the questions that he asks, it's about how I can help to win, and that's what you get whenever you get a guy that's played in college a couple of years. They know what it takes to win, and they know it's not all about scoring, it's not all about this and that. I think that's what I was most impressed by is, like, what you want me to do? I'm going to be able to do it, and it's going to end in the result of winning."