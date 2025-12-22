Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 22
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ season is in jeopardy already, especially for a team that had title aspirations entering the 2025-26 campaign.
Cleveland is currently just 15-14, holding the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference, and it’s lost three games in a row. Evan Mobley remains out of the lineup with a calf strain, putting the Cavs in a tough spot to turn around a slow start to the season.
On Monday, Cleveland takes on the Charlotte Hornets for the second time in less than two weeks, as Charlotte won back on Dec. 14 in overtime. The Hornets are 9-19 this season, but they’ve won five of their last 10 and have one of the best rookies in the NBA in Kon Knueppel.
With LaMelo Ball back in the lineup from an ankle injury, Charlotte could be a frisky team as an underdog going forward. Do the Hornets have another upset in them on Monday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference matchup.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Hornets +9.5 (-120)
- Cavs -9.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Hornets: +310
- Cavs: -395
Total
- 238.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Hornets vs. Cavaliers How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 22
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Rocket Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Hornets record: 9-19
- Cavs record: 15-14
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Injury Reports
Hornets Injury Report
- LaMelo Ball – probable
- Ryan Kalkbrenner – questionable
- Liam McNeeley – out
- Antonio Reeves – out
- Drew Peterson – out
- Collin Sexton – doubtful
- Grant Williams – out
Cavs Injury Report
- Donovan Mitchell – probable
- Evan Mobley – out
- Max Strus – out
- Chris Livingston – out
- Sam Merrill – probable
- Larry Nance Jr. – out
- Craig Porter Jr. – probable
- Luke Travers – out
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Best NBA Prop Bets
Hornets Best NBA Prop Bet
- Kon Knueppel OVER 18.5 Points (-108)
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.4 points per game this season, and he had 29 points in an overtime win over Cleveland earlier this month.
So, I’ll gladly back the rookie in his scoring prop with it set below his season average on Monday.
Knueppel is shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from 3 this season, and he’s scored 19 or more points in four games in a row and 17 of his 28 games overall.
The rookie has a sizable role in the Charlotte offense, taking 14.3 shots per game. I think he’s a great bet against a Cleveland team that is struggling mightily early on in the 2025-26 season.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction and Pick
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Cleveland as a home favorite:
How can anyone trust the Cleveland Cavaliers to win by 10 or more points?
The Cavs are an NBA-worst 8-21 against the spread this season, and they’re just 4-13 against the spread at home. With Evan Mobley still out of the lineup., Cleveland does not deserve to be a 9.5-point favorite against the Charlotte Hornets, who should have LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller in action on Monday.
The Hornets are playing better over their last 10 games, winning five of those matchups outright while posting a net rating of -1.4. Charlotte hasn’t been dominant against the spread on the road (6-8), but they did beat the Cavs by eight in overtime in Cleveland earlier this month.
The Cavs have a net rating of -2.8 over their last 10 games, and they don’t deserve to be favored by this much with Mobley sidelined.
I’ll take the points on Monday.
Pick: Hornets +9.5 (-120 at DraftKings)
