Top Rookie Performances from Oct. 14 NBA Preseason Contests
Here's a look at the top rookie performances from the Oct. 14 slate of NBA Preseason games.
Christian Anderson, Charlotte Hornets
The No. 18 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft finished with 10 points, a rebound, an assist, two turnovers and two steals while shooting 4-of-8 from the field and 2-of-3 from deep in 21 minutes off the bench agianst Boston.
Trevon Brazile, Denver Nuggets
The No. 35 pick scored a game-high 22 points, adding two rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 8-of-10 from the field, 3-of-4 from 3-point range and 3-of-5 from the free throw line in 25 minutes off the bench against the Clippers.
Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets
The No. 6 pick notched 15 points, three rebounds, three assists, a turnover and two steals while shooting 4-of-7 from the field, 2-of-5 from 3-point range and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in 18 minutes off the bench against Miami.
Brayden Burries, Milwaukee Bucks
The No. 10 pick accumulated 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, three turnovers and four steals while shooting 5-of-12 from the field, 1-of-6 from deep and 8-of-8 from the free throw linev
Ryan Conwell, Miami Heat
The No. 37 pick chipped in 13 points, two assists, a rebound and two steals while shooting 5-of-8 from the field and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc in 24 minutes off the bench against Brooklyn.
Sergio de Larrea, Dallas Mavericks
The No. 25 pick racked up 10 points, six assists, five rebounds, five turnovers, two blocks and a steal while shooting 3-of-6 from the field, 2-of-3 from 3-point range and 2-of-2 from the free throw line in 30 minutes off the bench against New Orleans.
Tobi Lawal, Dallas Mavericks
The No. 48 pick totaled 16 points, four rebounds, a steal and a block while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 8-of-8 from the free throw line in 23 minutes off the bench against New Orleans.
Baba Miller, LA Clippers
The No. 34 pick accumulated 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal while shooting 5-of-6 from the field, 2-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 21 mintutes off the bench against Denver.
Koa Peat, Phoenix Suns
The No. 30 pick tallied 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, two turnovers and a steal, shooting 5-of-8 from the field in 16 minutes off the bench against San Antonio.
Jaron Pierre Jr., New Orleans Pelicans
The No. 58 pick accounted for 10 points, two rebounds, an assist and two turnovers, shooting 3-of-4 from the field, 1-of-2 from deep and 3-of-4 from the free throw line in 12 minutes off the bench against Dallas.
Jaylin Sellers, Chiacgo Bulls
The undrafted free agent tunred in 10 points, two rebounds, an assist, two turnover and two steals while shooting 4-of-6 from the field and 2-of-4 from deep in 15 minutes off the bench against Milwaukee.
Randall Sweet is a 2022 Oklahoma University graduate who has formerly written for the Norman Transcript and OU Daily. Randall also serves as the Communications Coordinator at Visit OKC.