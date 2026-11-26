The 2026-27 NBA season is around 20 games in, and the season is starting to take shape.

The Lakers are No. 1 in the Western Conference at 15-3 while Philadelphia holds the top spot in the Eastern Conference. After meeting in the 2026 NBA Finals, San Antonio is No. 2 in the West while New York is No. 3 in the East.

Alongside the aforementioned teams, there are a few teams who have struggled to start the season that may be looking ahead to the draft within a few weeks.

Here's a look at three teams who will be thankful for the 2027 NBA Draft.

On a roster desperate for young talent, the Kings will be able to add another piece to Sacramento's lineup alongisde Darius Acuff Jr. and Maxime Raynaud.

Through the team's first 18 games, Sacramento has come away with just two wins, holding the worst record in the Western Conference.

While one player won't fix the Kings' struggles, the organization needs to get a clearer picture of who can be a long-term fit with the organization. The 2027 draft kicks off a new lottery system, though, and the team may not get a top pick due to its position at the bottom of the standings.

Oklahoma City Thunder

The Thunder entered the 2026-27 season with championship expectations and started the campaign with double-digit victories against the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets.

Shortly after those wins, though, Oklahoma City's roster was decimated by significant injuries to Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren. As a result, the team has struggled since losing the aforementioned trio, falling out of the top 10 seeds in the Western Conference.

While it appears the Thunder won't be able to get back to a championship level this season, the team could own three first-round draft picks in the 2027 class. Adding more young players or using the picks as trade pieces should help Oklahoma City rebound from a down year.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets are 14-5 and sit at No. 4 in the Western Conference standings, but could still add a premier prospect in the 2027 draft.

Houston is set to recieve the Brooklyn Nets' pick this summer, which may give the Rockets a top-five pick. After not having a first-round pick in the 2026 class, adding another talented young piece to a roster that is already a Western Conference competitor should help give the team another boost.