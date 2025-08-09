How Jase Richardson Fits Into Magic’s Guard Rotation
The Orlando Magic are primed to make a jump in the Eastern Conference this season, largely due to the acquisition of two-way guard Desmond Bane. But that won’t be the only backcourt infusion the team has seen this offseason.
With Boston and Indiana now somewhat falling out of the contention picture due to various injuries, Orlando pressed the ‘Go’ button this offseason, trading a bounty of future draft picks to nab Bane. Who by all accounts is a perfect fit.
But the team was also able to snag another guard in the 2025 NBA Draft, taking Michigan State standout Jase Richardson at No. 25.
A true combo guard, Richardson forced MSU coach Tom Izzo’s hand as a true freshman, quickly snagging a starting spot and never looking back. Through 36 games he averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 49% overall and 41% from three in becoming an advanced analytics darling.
Now, just as he was at Michigan State, Richardson will be tasked with assimilating himself into the Magic’s backcourt rotation.
Orlando’s forward rotation and frontcourt have been the center of attention over the last few years, with stars like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner leading the way, and Wendell Carter Jr., Jonathan Isaac, Goga Bitadze and more adding positive impact. But the team has quietly built out a strong guard rotation too.
Jalen Suggs leads the way as the team’s essential point guard, his offense and play-making are still very much a work in progress overall, but his defense is top tier, and has helped create the team’s identity over the last few seasons.
Bane joins the team having averaged over 20 points per game in the last three seasons, shooting near-40% from three on a blistering seven 3-pointers attempted per game. He’s a natural fit in the team’s core, with jumbo play-makers who desperately need more shooting on the court.
In reserve has been Anthony Black, the team’s larger point guard who has a knack for passing and play-making, as well as fanning out and offering stingy defense. One month ago, the team landed veteran Tyus Jones in free agency. While he’s on the smaller side, he’s shot 41% from three across his last two seasons.
At a glance, the team’s guard depth chart seems filled-out. So where does Richardson fit in? With his unique versatility, likely everywhere.
Richardson tows the line between point and shooting guard well, offering steady handling and some table-setting play-making, with a slashing and shooting role as a two-guard. He'll be uniquely positioned with Orlando to add various skills, while not necessarily being relied on for any one thing.
It may not materialize perfectly in his rookie season, but Richardson is set to see a long and impactful career with the Magic.