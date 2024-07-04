How Jazz Rookie Cody Williams Could Flourish in Utah
Cody Williams' fit in the No. 10 slot to the Utah Jazz may have been one of the most ideal landing spots in terms of transitioning from the collegiate to NBA landscape and being dealt applicable experience to progress in his first year in the association.
Coming in on a team who doesn't possess much depth and will lean into the rebuilding mindset, Williams is one of their three draft selections who will have plenty of freedom to attain an impactful role as a reserve, and possibly as a spot starter. After the Jazz took Williams at No. 10, they targeted Isaiah Collier with the 29th selection and Kyle Filipowski early in the second round.
Along with Williams, Collier will have an opportunity to back up sophomore Keyonte George and hopefully bolster their defense as an on-ball defender occasionally paired with Collin Sexton. But Williams will certainly be the rookie who finds the most reps on this team as Utah looks to develop its young guys while also seeking a lucrative pick next season.
Paving his way at the small forward position will allow the Jazz to be a bit more flexible knowing that Williams brings in a skill set that they didn't quite have before his arrival. A 6-foot-7, lanky, versatile scorer who has potential to blossom into a decisive, more efficient player and a problematic defender along the perimeter. Giving Williams the burn to figure out himself as a player in this league is a great stepping stone for his development, and could prove to be huge for his confidence and comfortability in both the short and long term.
And competing in the same division as his brother, Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, they'll be just a bit more motivation on those nights as he navigates his rookie campaign.
