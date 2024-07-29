Is The Path To Stardom Blocked For Kel'el Ware In Miami?
Kel'el Ware is a member of the Miami Heat, picked 15th in last month's NBA Draft. The center oozes potential, both as a rim-runner, and potential floor-spacer, with some rum-protector thrown in for good measure.
With the Heat already in possession of Bam Adebayo, however, it's fair to wonder when, and how, Ware will get his shot.
Adebayo, who is just 27, has plenty of game left in his career before he's in a position to scale back for a youngster to come. Miami has played him some minutes at power forward before, but given that his 3-point shooting remains a work in progress - and that Ware's jumper is still just theoretical until he actually plays an NBA game - you have to wonder how exactly it'll work.
During Ware's rookie season, there's not necessarily any hindrance. The rookie is just 20 years of age, so picking up backup duty for Adebayo will more than likely be just fine, as he adjusts to NBA life.
It's the years following his rookie season where it’s fair to raise an eyebrow a little bit. Unless both big men become stable shooters, or unless one of them pops as a high-volume 3-point shooter, Miami would have to overcome the disadvantage of having two non-shooters on the floor.
While the dual-big formula has returned, ever so slightly, having two bigs on the floor who are primarily effective from inside the arc is highly unusual in today's game.
As such, the Heat should make the spacing element of Ware's game an immense priority as to be able to pair the duo as soon as possible. While Adebayo did make some progress as a shooter last season, it was low volume, which no one really knows can translate, or be scaled up, for a full season.
Fortunately for the Heat, Ware's release on his long jumper looks not just smooth, but consistent. There isn't much wasted movement, if at all, and during his year at Indiana he got significantly better in setting his feet, and aligning his shoulders.
It seems odd that one skill could make or break his chance at breaking through in Miami, but that's where I need to underline it's entirely due to Miami's funky roster construction that this could turn problematic.
Financially, there isn't much of a risk for the Heat as Ware is stepping into a four-year rookie contract, so they can afford to be patient. This is more about the future, if he should pop, and whether they can find an internal solution if both he and Adebayo need 30+ minutes per night.
Of course, this is admittedly a question for down the line. Let's perhaps take a step back to see if the rook can find his feet first. But in a league that seems ever so active in planning ahead, I remain puzzled by how Miami management envision Ware and Adebayo to pair, without any major skill development from at least one, if not both.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac.
