Despite Rough Season For 76ers, McCain Remains Bright Spot
Before the 2024 NBA Draft, all pundits speculated as to who would unexpectedly break out and lead himself the charge for Rookie Of the Year.
At roughly the 15-mark of the season, one guy has clearly rised above the competition.
Jared McCain has scored 20+ points in five straight games, connecting on a whopping 22 three-point shots, and looking like the second coming of CJ McCollum. Sure, comps can be annoying, and offer little use, but occasionally they help align expectations while giving a broad idea of the archetype the player could fall into. For McCain, that's McCollum.
So, what is it that's unleashed McCain to this extent?
Some of it, obviously, is the lack of a Joel Embiid, who hasn't played much, and isn't scoring a whole bunch when he does. Tyrese Maxey and Paul George have also been in and out of the lineup.
Yes, eventually you'll have to wonder if a Maxey/McCain backcourt can survive defensively, but offensively both are speedy, can space the floor, and effective creators. There's something there, even if they're both a bit on the small side.
That's a concern for tomorrow. For today, the Sixers are counting their blessings that this season isn't entirely pointless. Even if they fail to make any headway toward a title, they'll at least have found a long-term piece, that fits Maxey's timeline.
McCain is averaging 15.2 points on the season, and is hitting nearly 41% from the outside through a variation of catch-and-shoots, and self-created looks.
While he's still identifying what a secondary skill could look like (he isn't setting the world on fire as a direct playmaker for others), he's at least offering an intriguing baseline to what his game could become down the road.
Unless noted otherwise, all stats via NBA.com, PBPStats, Cleaning the Glass or Basketball-Reference. All salary information via Spotrac. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
