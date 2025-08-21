Lakers, Rockets, Wolves all Relying on Improvement from 2024 Draft Picks
The NBA season is still a few months away, but after free agency, the draft and the summer league, teams' rosters are starting to take shape.
As the 2025-26 campaign looms, second-year players like Stephon Castle, Zaccharie Risacher, Zach Edey and others will play significant roles for teams that have postseason aspirations.
Alongside the aforementioned sophomores, there are a few other players from the 2024 draft class who are set to be rotation pieces on playoff squads despite not turning in eye-popping stats last year.
Here are a few players who teams are relying on to take a step forward in 2025-26.
Reed Sheppard, Houston Rockets
In 52 appearances and three starts as a rookie, Sheppard averaged 4.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game while shooting 35.1% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range.
The No. 3 selection in 2024, Sheppard was a strong shooter in college, and could earn a spot in the Rockets' rotation if he can find his rhythm once again.
Houston has a solid roster, which could make it harder for the 21-year-old to find consistent touches, but the team doesn't boast many reliable shooters outside of Kevin Durant.
If Sheppard can knock down shots from deep, he could take Ime Udoka's squad to the next level after earning the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference in 2024-25.
Rob Dillingham, Minnesota Timberwolves
Like Sheppard, Dillingham didn't get much opportunity as a rookie.
The No. 8 pick tallied 10.5 minutes per game in 49 appearances and one start, averaging 4.5 points, two assists and a rebound while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.8% from deep.
After reaching the Western Conference Finals for the second consecutive season, Minnesota clearly has high expectations and a strong roster, but needs more ball-handlers around Anthony Edwards.
If Dillingham, who is still 20-years-old, and fellow 2024 first-round pick Terrence Shannon Jr. can fill in around the team's superstar, the Wolves should be in for another solid campaign.
Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
Knecht, the No. 17 pick, saw more time on the floor than the aforementioned players on this list as a rookie, but needs to take on a bigger role in 2025.
Aside from Austin Reaves, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, the Lakers don't have much wing depth and need a reliable 3-point shooter when one of the aforementioned trio is on the bench.
In 2024-25, Knecht averaged 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1% from the field and 37.6% from beyond the arc, but struggled on defense.
If the 24-year-old can improve on that end of the floor and contribute more consistently on offense, Los Angeles has the chance to make a deep playoff run.
Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.