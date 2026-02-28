Mavericks' Undrafted Rookie Ryan Nembhard Earns Standard Contract

Another member of the 2025 NBA Draft class has landed a standard contract.

After second-round pick Jamir Watkins signed a two-year deal with the Wizards on Feb. 26, fellow rookie Ryan Nembhard inked his own two-year contract with the Dallas Mavericks on Feb. 28.

Nembhard, the younger brother of Pacers' guard Andrew Nembhard, was previously a two-way player for Dallas after going undrafted in 2025.

According to Shams Charania, the Mavericks waived Tyus Jones to make room for Nembhard's full-time roster spot. The young point guard has shown flashes throughout his rookie season, and will now have more time to compete for a long-term spot in Dallas' rotation.

The Mavericks waived veteran guard Tyus Jones to create roster space for Nembhard. Dallas will have financial flexibility and a lottery pick this summer -- allowing his deal to provide optionality in Nembhard's long-term future with the Mavericks. https://t.co/TjUGIMfpAS — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 28, 2026

Nembhard, who turns 23-years-old in March, is averaging 6.7 points, 4.9 assists and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.8% from 3-point range in 18.8 minutes per contest through 38 NBA appearances and 17 starts.

Despite a successful college career at Creighton and Gonzaga that saw Nembhard average 12 points, 11.2 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2 steals per game, the former Bulldogs standout wasn't selected in the 2025 NBA Draft.

After measuring 5-foot-11 without shoes at the NBA Combine, concerns around the talented guard's size likely pushed Nembahrd down draft boards. While he has had some struggles on defense, Nembhard's height hasn't stopped the rookie from carving out a role early on.

Nembhard's feel for the game and perimeter shooting skill have helped the former two-way player record a solid start to his professional career. Now, Nembhard joins an interesting group of young players in Dallas that includes standout rookie Cooper Flagg and 2023-24 All-Rookie honoree Dereck Lively II.

Following the Mavericks' moves at the trade deadline, that included a sending out Anthony Davis, it appears Dallas is hoping to lean on the team's younger players for the rest of this season. That should grant Nembhard more minutes throughout his rookie year, especially after signing a standard deal.

In addition to the aforementioned players, Dallas sits at No. 12 in the Western Conference and could land a valuable pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. With another young player likely incoming, there's no guarantee that Nembhard sticks on the Mavericks' roster past his new contract.

For now, though, the first-year guard has the remainder of his deal to secure a spot in Dallas' rotation moving forward. While the group is still young, the Mavericks could contend for the playoffs in the coming years with the correct additions, as Flagg continues to shine at only 19-years-old.

