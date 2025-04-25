Memphis Rookie Jaylen Wells' Absence Noticeable as Grizzlies Fall Behind 3-0
The Memphis Grizzlies couldn't get much going in the first two games of their series against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
After losing by a combined 70 points in the first two games, Memphis appeared to be on its way to a Game 3 victory on its home court, but an injury to Ja Morant helped spark a 29-point comeback for OKC.
While Morant's injury certainly played a massive part in the Thunder's comeback, the Grizzlies had trouble getting stops on defense, and didn't get much production from the team's wing players. Scotty Pippen Jr. had a strong showing, particularly in the first half, but when the Thunder's comeback attempt began, the 24-year-old couldn't find his rythym.
Additionally, Desmond Bane has continued to struggle against Oklahoma City, finishing Thursday's contest 3-of-14 from the field. With Morant injured, Bane struggling and the rest of Memphis' offense having gone cold in the second half, the Grizzlies needed another option to turn to on the wing, like rookie Jaylen Wells.
Wells was injured in a regular season contest against the Charlotte Hornets after fellow rookie KJ Simpson collided with the Wasington State product during a fastbreak dunk. Wells broke his wrist and suffered a concussion in the fall.
While Wells may not have made much of a difference in the first two contests between OKC and Memphis, but there is a strong chance that Wells could have helped slow the Thunder's perimeter shot making in the second half.
At 6-foot-7 and more than 200 pounds, Wells has good size and has been a strong defender thorughout his first season in the NBA. In the regular season, the 21-year-old averaged 10.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range.
With Bane struggling and Wells' defense holding so much value, especially in a series against Oklahoma City, the rookie would be a solid option if he were available.
Wells should be able to return to the court next season, and is a good young piece for the Grizzlies moving forward.
Memphis selected Wells with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and the former Cougars' standout has already exceeded expectations, putting up one of the best first-year performances of any rookie in his class.
