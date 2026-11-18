After selecting 6-foot-11 big man Chris Cenac Jr. out of the University of Houston with the No. 27 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the Boston Celtics entered the 2026-27 season pursuing a title with a center-by-committee approach. Neemias Queta has led that group with his elite screening activity and stifling rim protection, while Mitchell Robinson and Luka Garza add offensive rebounding and three-point shooting to the mix.

With those three contributors ahead of him, the 19-year-old Cenac Jr. did not play rotation minutes through the team’s first 13 games. Boston has built a strong track record of patient and measured player development, and current key contributors such as Payton Pritchard, Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman and Queta all grew into their roles over time. However, with Queta missing his first game of the season, the young big man received his first chance at rotation minutes in a 115-105 loss to the Orlando Magic and quickly showcased his two-way potential.

Chris Cenac Jr. Has Already Displayed the Blueprint for Two-Way Impact

In just 12 minutes of rotation play, Cenac Jr. showcased the skills that made him a highly touted prospect. For one, he can already play at NBA game speed against NBA physicality. On defense, he moved his feet and used his body to cut off drives from Franz Wagner. On offense, he used his speed and athleticism to get behind and above the defense for a pair of thunderous alley-oop slams, which accounted for his four points on 2-of-3 shooting. He also spent time spotting up from the three-point line, from where he can provide valuable spacing when guarded by opposing rim protectors.

Further, his looming presence around the rim as a help defender deterred drives, even though that impact, driven by his 7-foot-5 wingspan, did not appear in the box score. He only grabbed two rebounds in his minutes, but he flashed the skill and instincts on the glass that allowed him to average just under eight total rebounds and 2.2 offensive rebounds in under 25 minutes per game during his 2025-26 freshman season for the Cougars under coach Kelvin Sampson. This skill can add significant value to a Celtics team that prioritizes high-quality rebounding on both ends and demands much of that work from its bigs.

However, Cenac Jr. did commit a pair of turnovers when Orlando’s defensive pressure forced errors during on-ball actions. This remains a key area of improvement as he attempts to increase his role. The Celtics ask their bigs to set screens, handle handoffs and make quick reads within complex screening actions, which demands a high level of activity and sound decision-making. Cenac Jr. will need to continue seasoning his execution in these actions as he works to contribute to the Celtics’ big man rotation.