Wednesday night in the NBA brings one of the biggest slates of the season, as 24 teams will take the floor, highlighted by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first game against his former team.

Giannis and the Miami Heat have won five games in a row, and they’ll host the Milwaukee Bucks on national television in the first of two nationally televised games on Nov. 18. There are plenty of great matchups to dive into, and I’m trying to hit as many as I can in today’s edition of Peter’s Points.

But first, I want to touch on yesterday’s five-game lineup, where we saw the Detroit Pistons pull off a major upset against the San Antonio Spurs.

Dew’s Review: A lot has been made of Detroit’s decision not to add a secondary ball-handler in the offseason – a move I thought it should’ve made – but Daniss Jenkins continues to step up for this team. A former two-way player, Jenkins has earned a massive role in Detroit the last two seasons, and he hit multiple clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio, finishing with 25 points. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from 3 this season, and the Pistons may need to add more help, but Jenkins should have a huge role the rest of the season.

Peter’s Point: It’s not easy to pick one thing to want to watch when there are 14 games set for Wednesday, but the Boston Celtics vs. Denver Nuggets game may be the best matchup of the night. Boston has been dominant to open this season, ranking in the top five in the NBA in offensive, defensive and net rating. Meanwhile, Denver is coming off a bad loss at home against Phoenix and hasn’t profiled as a real contender to win the NBA Finals in the 2026-27 season. It’s still early, and this is a chance for Nikola Jokic and Co. to make a statement at home against one of the best teams in the East.

Admittedly, I’ve gotten off to a slow start with my NBA Best Bets – much like the Denver Nuggets (and several other teams) – this season. The bright side? There are still months of NBA action to come, and tonight is a great opportunity to put some winners on the board.

Here’s a complete breakdown of all of the bets I’m eyeing for this exciting 12-game night in the NBA.

Peter Dewey NBA Betting Record

2026-27 season record: 38-41 (-7.36 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1659-1569-27 (+21.81 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-107) vs. Atlanta Hawks

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-122) vs. Denver Nuggets

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 Points (-107)

Giannis Antetokounmpo OVER 11.5 Rebounds (-128)

This season, Antetokounmpo is off to a monster start on the boards, averaging 12.5 rebounds on 19.1 rebound chances per game. He's cleared 11.5 boards in 10 of Miami's 14 games.

The Bucks are a very favorable matchup for Giannis, as they moved on from two of their best rebounders -- Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis -- in the trade with the Heat. So far in the 2026-27 campaign, the Bucks are dead last in opponent rebounds per game and 27th in rebound percentage.

So, this is a great matchup for Antetokounmpo to come right around his season average on the glass. There is some concern that a Heat blowout would lead to fewer minutes for the two-time MVP, but he's playing just 32.2 minutes per game this season and pulled down 13 boards in less than 29 minutes against Houston on Monday.

Oklahoma City Thunder -6.5 (-107) vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Oklahoma City Thunder haven’t been as dominant this season with Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace sidelined with major injuries, yet they’re still 5-0 at home, covering the spread in four of those games.

OKC has a league-best +15.6 net rating at Paycom Center, and it’s favored against an Atlanta Hawks team that is just 3-5 against the spread on the road in the 2026-27 campaign. Atlanta is down some key players on Wednesday, including guards Kingston Flemings and C.J. McCollum.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Hawks operate on offense, and Atlanta (14th in net rating) is a pretty average team through the first month of the campaign. The Hawks’ offense is just No. 18 in the league, and it’ll take a hit without a lead guard on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are getting healthier with Ajay Mitchell back in action and Jaylin Williams questionable for this matchup. I’m willing to lay the points with OKC at home, where it has been one of the best teams in the league over the last several seasons.

Boston Celtics First Half Moneyline (-122) vs. Denver Nuggets

There’s one trend with the Boston Celtics that I’ve bet a ton of times in the 2026-27 season, and I’m going back to the well in a marquee matchup with the Denver Nuggets.

Over the last three seasons, Boston has been one of the best teams in the NBA against the spread in the first half, and the C’s currently have the best first-half net rating in the NBA (plus-20.3).

Celtics First Half ATS Record

2026-27 season: 9-5 (+3.25 units)

2025-26 season: 53-31-1 (+17.05 units)

2024-25 season: 48-45-0 (-4.35 units)

2023-24 season: 66-34-1 (+26.05 units)

I’m simply taking Boston to win the first half on the road against a Denver team that has underachieved to open the 2026-27 season and is coming off a bad loss to Phoenix on Monday.

The Nuggets are 11th in the NBA in first half net rating overall, but they’ve struggled at home, posting a minus-8.5 net rating in five home games (23rd in the NBA).

Boston is the best team in the league in net rating this season and has a top-five offense and top-five defense. The C’s are a prime bounce-back candidate after losing the second night of a back-to-back against Orlando on Monday.

Darius Acuff Jr. OVER 24.5 Points (-107)

Sacramento Kings rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has an insane usage rate this season, but he’s put up some big numbers in the process.

The 2026 lottery pick is averaging 25.5 points per game while shooting 41.0 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from 3. The efficiency isn’t great for Acuff, but he’s taking 22.7 shots per game, attempting at least 20 shots from the field in 12 of his 13 matchups. The one game he fell short? He took 19 shots in that one.

Acuff has scored 25 or more points in seven games this season, and I love Wednesday’s matchup at home against a Phoenix Suns team that ranks 25th in defensive rating and 21st in opponent points per game. The Suns are also 22nd in points per game allowed to opposing point guards.

As long as Acuff continues to have the green light for Sacramento, he should be in the mix to clear this line on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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