There may not be a better night this week to bet on some NBA player props, as 24 of the 30 teams in the league are set to take the floor on Nov. 18.

Several teams are playing the second night of a back-to-back, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons, but even if those teams sit a couple of rotation players, there is still betting value across the slate.

Each day during the 2026-27 season, the SI Betting team will share our favorite player prop plays for the night, a fun way to bet on the NBA without worrying about the final outcome of the game (like you would for a spread, total or moneyline bet).

A ton of stars are set to take the floor on Wednesday, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum and many more.

I’ve narrowed things down to seven props for the 12 games on Wednesday, including a pick for Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Nov. 18

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kevin Durant OVER 1.5 3-Pointers (-151)

This season, Houston Rockets star Kevin Durant has taken a slight step back as a scorer with Houston getting even more players involved on offense, but he's still incredibly efficient.

The two-time NBA Finals MVP is shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3, though he's taking just 3.9 shots from beyond the arc per game. Durant has picked up that volume a bit as of late, hitting two or more 3-pointers in each of his last three games.

Overall, KD has cleared this line in eight of the Rockets' 15 games in the 2026-27 season. I don't mind taking a shot on him in this market, especially with Thompson banged up. That could lead to more shots for Durant, and the Pacers rank 23rd in the NBA in opponent 3s made per game and 20th in opponent 3-point percentage.

Franz Wagner OVER 6.5 Assists (-115)

The Orlando Magic will remain without star Paolo Banchero on Wednesday, but they’ve gotten a ton of production from forward Franz Wagner, who is averaging 24.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

Wagner’s passing has been the most impressive part of his 2026-27 season, as he’s averaging 14.5 potential assists per game. The former lottery pick has cleared 6.5 dimes in eight of his 13 games, including six of his eight games this month.

I like this matchup for Franz against a Philly team that won’t have Jaylen Brown (hamstring) to defend him on Wednesday. The Sixers do rank ninth in the NBA in opponent assists per game, but this line is way too low for Wagner considering he’s averaging over eight dimes a night.

Cameron Boozer OVER 4.5 Assists (-143)

Another assist prop!

Memphis Grizzlies rookie Cameron Boozer should have a big playmaking role on Wednesday with both Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. ruled out against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Cavs rank 22nd in the NBA in opponent assists per game, which should make this a big game for Boozer, who is averaging over five dimes on 8.6 potential assists per night.

This season, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has five or more assists in eight of his 14 games, including a seven-dime performance with Jerome out against Washington earlier in the week.

One of the best processors of the game at such a young age, Boozer should be able to pick apart a Cavs defense that is down its best defender in Evan Mobley on Wednesday.

Michael Porter Jr. 7+ Rebounds (-160)

Brooklyn Nets wing Michael Porter Jr. is a prime trade candidate this season, and he’s playing well enough for someone to consider pulling the trigger on a deal.

MPJ is averaging 21.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and shooting 37.6 percent from 3 for the Nets to open the season. He’s grabbed seven or more boards in eight of his 12 games and is averaging 11.8 rebound chances per game.

The Nets have an interesting matchup with the three-win Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, who rank just 26th in rebound percentage and 28th in opponent rebounds per game. I think Porter Jr. is in a great spot to hit his season average on the glass.

Kyshawn George OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-180)

Washington Wizards youngster Kyshawn George continues to shoot the lights out from beyond the arc, knocking down two or more 3-pointers in 10 of his 15 games.

George has a solid matchup on Wednesday, as the Wizards play the Toronto Raptors (23rd in opponent 3-point percentage). Toronto is playing the second night of a back-to-back, though it did hold George to a 1-for-4 night from beyond the arc earlier this season.

Still, the Wizards wing has made two or more 3s in nine of his last 10 games, shooting 50 percent from deep on 6.2 attempts per game during that stretch.

He’s undervalued with this line once again set at 1.5 on Wednesday.

Daniss Jenkins 17+ Points (-114)

Detroit Pistons guard Daniss Jenkins had a huge showing in Tuesday’s upset against the San Antonio Spurs, and he’s now scored 21 or more points in four of his last five games.

J.B. Bickerstaff has decided to put Jenkins into the starting lineup over the last four matchups, and his role has expanded as the secondary ball-handler next to Cade Cunningham.

A former two-way player, Jenkins has become a staple in the rotation for Detroit the last two seasons, and he hit multiple clutch buckets in the fourth quarter to beat San Antonio, finishing with 25 points. He’s shooting 42.4 percent from 3 this season, making him an intriguing prop target against a shaky New Orleans team on the second night of a back-to-back.

I’ll bet on Jenkins staying hot, especially if the Pistons are short-handed in this game. The young guard has taken 10 or more shots in seven of his last 10 appearances.

Jayson Tatum OVER 6.5 Assists (-146)

This season, Tatum is averaging 7.1 assists on 12.4 potential assists per game, and he’s taking on a Denver team that is just 26th in the league in opponent assists per game on Wednesday night.

Tatum has seven or more dimes in eight of his 13 games in the 2026-27 season, and he and the Celtics should be able to hang a major number on a Denver team that is just 20th in the league in defensive rating.

The C’s have operated a lot through Tatum since moving on from Jaylen Brown in the offseason, and the star forward has delivered by averaging 26.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 dimes per game.

Bettors can target him as a scorer as well in this matchup, but Denver’s defense has been extremely vulnerable to teams willing to move the ball. Tatum and the C’s 3-point centric attack should allow them to get a ton of good looks off his drives on Wednesday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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