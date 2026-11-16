NBA Mock Draft: Projecting the 2027 NBA Draft's First Round After College Debuts

We’re a good chunk of the way through the NBA season, and a handful of games through the start of college basketball.

There’s not quite enough real information to go on regarding the NBA Draft. But via which teams are off to bad starts, and which players have gotten off to hot debuts, we can begin to get a rough mock draft around. At least to dip our feet into general prospect ranges, team fits, and the madness of the new lottery rules.

The new NBA Draft Lottery odds have added more randomness than ever, though below we’ll do our best to project the first round of the 2027 NBA Draft. The order below was simulated via a Tankathon spin:

1. Charlotte Hornets: Tyran Stokes, Kansas

First overall are the Charlotte Hornets, who jump a whopping 10 spots, but do feel slated to land in the now-wide zone with the best odds at the No. 1 pick. They’ve underachieved so far this season, but that’s to be expected for a team that was projected to take a step back short-term to get better long-term.

First overall, Charlotte picks Kansas wing Tyran Stokes, who came in as the consensus top prospect, and it pretty much still feels that way through a few games for everybody.

Stokes is 6-foot-7, seems NBA-ready from a frame and athleticism standpoint, and has seen a fine start to his year with the Jayhawks.

He was so-so through the first two games, but his outing against Kentucky was massively encouraging. He showed scoring aggression in taking 19 shots, 3-point prowess in hitting 4-of-8 — which is a big point of emphasis for him this season — passed well, defended, rebounded and more.

Stoked isn’t stamped as the No. 1 guy, but he feels the most bulletproof right now, and the Hornets could certainly use another talented wing who can do a variety of things next to Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller and more.

2. Denver Nuggets: Caleb Holt, Arizona

At No. 2, the Denver Nuggets jumped up 11 spots to offer a ridiculous lottery result, though one that is entirely possible given the new rules.

The second pick is likely to be much harder to make than the first, choosing between a handful of prospects, though Arizona wing Caleb Holt jumps out as a good choice for Denver.

Holt’s been good-not-great through a few games with Arizona, showing off downhill scoring ability, good positional rebounding, OK passing, and most importantly some enticing perimeter defense across positions.

The primary drawback so far has been his inability to hit threes at a high volume — hitting just 5 of 17 attempts, though there’s plenty of optimism that will improve. And when and if it does he’ll likely look like the top three-to-five pick he’s billed as.

For the Nuggets specifically, they could certainly use more defensive talent, especially when Nikola Jokic has his knack for unlocking players offensively, which could help a player like Holt.

3. Indiana Pacers: Jordan Smith Jr., Arkansas

The Pacers, off to a rough start sans-Tyrese Haliburton, who suffered a left hamstring strain, bump up six spots to nab a top-three pick. They’ll get Jordan Smith Jr., who’s seen an interesting start for Arkansas.

There’s no question that Smith is one of the most purely talented players in the class. He’s undersized at 6-foot-2 — especially for a player who potentially projects to play a wing-like role — but he has go-go gadget arms and impacts the game almost everywhere.

So far, though, he’s scored just 13.5 points per game for the Razorbacks, managing to add 2.5 steals and plenty of elite defense. The main issue being, his offensive game is a real work in progress. He’s been largely unable to create effectively and consistently, and is shooting 25% from three and 60% from the line. Mostly, he’s just not a point guard.

There’s plenty of time for JSJ to clean up the offensive side of the ball and prove himself a capable enough pro defender.

As long as an NBA team is under the correct impression of what they’re getting with him, they’re likely getting pure talent. And the Pacers have been as good as any team at employing small guards alongside or in reserve of Haliburton systemically.

4. Houston Rockets (via Nets): Bruce Branch III, BYU

The Rockets — already one of the best teams in the Western Conference — are cruising toward a top pick via Brooklyn, it feels like a forgone conclusion at this point, and here would chance a pick on Bruce Branch III.

Branch has been surprisingly solid through a few games with BYU. Many expected the slim scoring wing would take some time to ramp up with the Cougars, but he’s been able to make an impact already without shooting the ball well.

He’s added 14-5-2, and has even been a contributor much more on the defensive end. Similarly to Holt, if his 3-point shot begins to fall — as it almost certainly will for a player as proven as Branch — the vision of what he can be in a handful of years is very positive.

The Rockets have an abundance of play-makers, and could always use a five-star three-and-D wing to bolster their reserves and depth.

5. Orlando Magic: Stefan Joksimovic, Baskonia

Fifth overall are the Orlando Magic, who needed a seven-spot leap to grab this pick, and they’ll take one of the best talents available in Slovenian guard Stefan Joksimovic.

At around 6-foot-8, Joksimovic has been the beneficiary of some playing time with Baskonia recently, and he’s run with it. At just 17, he’s showed some crafty scoring prowess, shot-making, play-making, rebounding and more.

Joksimovic has great feel, able to navigate in the pick-and-roll with size and craft. Ideally, Baskonia will continue to rely on him, though regardless he should massively entice NBA teams as an upside play.

One such team in desperate need of an upside swing is the Orlando Magic, who at this stage — years into a rebuild and already reeling in the early part of the season — likely need to just take the most talented player.

Joksimovic isn’t a seamless fit on the current iteration of the Magic, though it feels like there’s a slim chance the roster holds through the year, anyways.

6. Memphis Grizzlies: Quentin Coleman, Illinois

The Grizzlies are a drastically better ball-club with Cameron Boozer signed on and already producing at just 18, though here they still see lottery luck and land a top-six pick. They’ll sprint to the podium to grab Illinois guard Quentin Coleman, one of the top freshman standouts from the beginning of the season.

Coleman’s been impressive in the early going for the Illini. A 6-foot-3 guard who hovers a little bit between lead and combo guard, he’s scored 17.0 points per game, and unlike some of his five-star counterparts has done so at maximum efficiency all over the floor: 61% overall and 41% from three on nearly six triples attempted per game.

A positionally elite six rebounds, four assists to 1.7 turnovers and 2.0 steals per game have all just been major icing on top. If he keeps it up, he’ll certainly be in contention for the becoming the No. 1 pick.

Ty Jerome’s been a revelation for the Grizzlies, though that wouldn’t stop them from taking a chance on a guard, especially one who would fit so well off the ball alongside Boozer, and would compliment good wings and bigs.

7. Houston Rockets (via Suns): Motiejus Krivas, Arizona

If being one of the top seeds in the Western Conference with multiple stars, budding prospects and a top-four pick wasn’t enough, Houston lands another top pick here via Phoenix. The rich certainly get richer.

Taking the first returnee of the crop certainly makes sense for Houston, especially when that player is Motiejus Krivas of Arizona stardom. Krivas won’t be the top returnee for everyone, though his combination of size, rim-protection and general impact places him in rare air in this class specifically. Seven-footers are always a premium, and this group seemingly has few.

Steven Adams remains a Rocket, but is slipping some production wise and has seen several injuries in recent years. The Rockets could really use a seven-foot prospect to bolster their reserves and compete with the San Antonio’s, Denvers and OKC’s of the world in the future, and Krivas could be it.

8. OKC Thunder (via Clippers): Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona

Read the early scouting report

Our second rich-get-richer scenario is the OKC Thunder landing a top-10 pick via the Clippers, and selecting the third Wildcat in the top-eight, Ivan Kharchenkov.

A sophomore wing, Kharchenkov is in line for a production boost in Year 2 with Arizona, and has already made the most of it through a few games. His 38-point debut, even in a loss, was stunning. Though his other tilts spend rebounding, play-making, stealing and getting in some off-ball scoring work were more projections of what he’ll be in the pros.

Simply put, Kharchenkov is a moldable wing prospect who should be able to impact the game wherever he lands.

The injury-riddled Thunder still have need of wings, especially ones smart enough to hit the ground running in its system, like Kharchenkov.

9. Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz): Amari Allen, Alabama

Memphis would pick again here at No. 9, cashing in on the abysmal start from Utah to get Amari Allen from Alabama.

Allen’s in line for an on-ball overhaul with the Tide, and hasn’t yet even been able to show the scoring much through three games due to the team’s dominance. His passing and play-making has been absurd, though.

He’s played five less minutes per so far, shooting 48% overall and 47% from three while posting a hilarious 45% assist rate.

Allen’s going to be a do-it-all wing at his core, making him a good fit with the Grizzlies. They’re going to have their share of play-makers between Jerome, Boozer and in this scenario Coleman, with Allen able to toggle between roles.

10. Sacramento Kings: Patrick Ngongba II, Duke

The new lottery odds are probably best portrayed through the Kings’ eight-spot fall, despite them owning one of the league’s worst point differentials. Darius Acuff Jr.’s been a lone hope, and they now need to add all the talent they can in hopes of insulating his weaknesses.

Duke’s Patrick Ngongba II would be a small step toward that with the No. 10 pick. At 6-foot-11, he’s one of the more versatile bigs in the country, scoring 16.3 points and tacking on 7.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.

Ngongba has a nice baseline of size, skill, rim-protection and shooting potential, and needs only to stay healthy to make his way to the NBA this year.

Acuff’s pairing with Domantas Sabonis has been a good one on a few fronts, and Ngongba feels like a natural step to take given his ability to slide between impact on both ends that should accentuate Acuff.

11. New Orleans Pelicans: Braylon Mullins, UConn

The Pelicans are off to another disappointing start, and in dire need of adding more talent via the draft after not doing so in 2026. Here they get the eleventh overall selection, taking UConn’s Braylon Mullins.

Many don’t subscribe to Mullins being a bonafide lottery pick in this draft given some offensive limitations. But New Orleans so desperately needs 3-point shooting and complimentary skills, and most importantly good and consistent decision-makers.

The Pels rank bottom-six league-wide in 3-point percentage, dead last in 3-pointers made, and dead-last in 3-pointers attempted.

Mullins hasn’t shot the cover off the ball through one-and-some change with the Huskies, but that’s due to pretty crazy volume: 6.7 triples attempted across 36 games. So far as a sophomore, he’s averaging 17.7 points, 1.7 assists and one steal.

In the least, he’d provide the Pelicans with some shooting and high-floor attributes.

12. Atlanta Hawks (via Bucks): Colben Landrew, UConn

Interestingly, the Hawks are likely to pick even higher than this owning Milwaukee’s pick, though the East’s worst team fell 11 spots. The Hawks have tons of choices in terms of betting on upside, for fit and more, but ultimately selected UConn’s Colben Landrew here.

Landrew’s among the more physically imposing freshman in the country, standing at 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and owning immense physicality on the wing.

Issue being, he’s not starting for UConn, and playing just 22.0 minutes per through three games. Despite that, he’s produced, averaging 10.0 points, five rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game on so-so efficiency.

Even with limited minutes and sample, Landrew feels like a player that’s going to intrigue scouts and decision-makers with his combination of strength, size, shooting, processing and more.

The Hawks could use each and every one of those things, especially with some roster decisions to make.

13. Washington Wizards: Malachi Moreno, Kentucky

The underachieving Wizards fall six spots, but will take a go at Malachi Moreno from Kentucky. Washington has much more need for internal development at this stage, though lottery talents never hurt a team’s chances to get better.

Moreno was impactful in the frontcourt as a freshman, but should be primed for draft-worthy impact for the Wildcats as a sophomore. He looked mightily similar in his first two sophomore outings, but exploded in the second half against Kansas to finish with 19-10-5-1-1.

The vision for Moreno as a touchy scorer who can rebound, pass and protect the rim is certainly there.

As it stands, Alex Sarr feels like the only Wizards’ frontcourt member with any staying power, and Moreno could seemingly plug in to a few different roles for a team still finding itself.

14. Charlotte Hornets (via Mavericks): Austin Goosby, Texas

With their second of three lottery picks, the Hornets will take a bit of a gamble on Austin Goosby, who’s so far been a difference-maker for Texas.

Goosby, a big guard, is tasked with fitting in with a good and experienced Texas team, but has so far been able to produce in basically every area but scoring. He’s played around 25 minutes per contest, averaging five boards, 4.3 assists to an impressive one turnover, with 2.3 steals to boot in showing off some great defensive play-making.

Scoring-wise, he’s sitting at just 7.0 points on 38% shooting overall, which won’t be enough to earn real magnetism from most NBA scouts.

Having already netted the No. 1 pick with another lottery choice to follow this up, the Hornets can takes some risks, and banking on Goosby’s upside as a contributors feels fine enough here mid-way through.

15. Charlotte Hornets (via Heat): Jason Crowe Jr., Missouri

The Hornets cap their three-man draft with Jason Crowe Jr., one of a few spots that works well for the Missouri product.

Crowe’s about as absolute a bucket-getter as you’ll see among freshman guards, Darius Acuff Jr. not included. He’s on the smaller side as well, but projects to be a high-level scorer at all three levels, slashing, and especially shooting at 36% on over seven attempts so far with Mizzou.

The Tigers are going to offer a premier sandbox for scoring the ball, as he’s already shooting over 16 field goals per game and scoring over 21 points.

At their best, it feels like the Charlotte Hornets are going to offer premier offensive versatility across the board. And it may be easy to fit Crowe into their plan.

16. Chicago Bulls: Obinna Ekezie Jr., Louisville

Chicago has its crown jewel of the future in forward Caleb Wilson, now out for some time due to injury. But still has ground work to do in adding talent around him.

Given the Bulls’ new affinity for SLAP — size, length, athleticism and physicality — which aren’t the worst bets for the modern NBA, a bet on a 7-footer makes sense, and Louisville’s Obinna Ekezie Jr. fits that bill.

Ekezie was a five-star who wasn’t guaranteed to be a draft target, but seemingly has the talent to go this season. Through a few games, he’s already shown highly coveted traits for a frontcourt player: mobility, floor-spacing, shot-blocking, rebounding and more.

If Ekezie stamps himself as a ’27 prospect, he’ll likely go high, and Chicago feels like a fitting landing spot.

17. LA Clippers (via Raptors): Sayon Keita, North Carolina

The three-win Clippers don’t own their own draft selection, and will be tasked with building up their team through various other means over the next handful of years. That means they’ll need to be massively diligent in nailing the picks they do have.

LA’s frontcourt feels like it’s biggest necessity at the moment, with Isaiah Jackson and 38-year-old Brook Lopez currently anchoring the big positions. Seven-footer Sayon Keita would offer a developmental seven-footer to pour into.

Keita won’t be the flashiest big in the class, if he produces enough with the Tar Heels to earn draft acclaim. But the vision of a lengthy, mobile, shot-blocking, rebounding vertical spacer is there.

So far, Keita’s offensive stats haven’t quite followed his defensive at UNC, though he’s got plenty of time to figure things out.

18. Utah Jazz (via Cavaliers): Alijah Arenas, USC

The Jazz have seen a truly dreadful start to the season, but at least have some silver linings in the form of players returning from injury, and the emergence of No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson. Even worse, they can only get the second most favorable of their own and some other picks.

Alijah Arenas could be a solid consolation prize mid-way through the first. The USC wing showed flashes in his freshman season of being a potent scorer, but has been able to really get going with consistent time in his second season.

So far, he’s gone for a blazing 23.3 points, without even shooting particularly well from three. He certainly needs to work on sharing the wealth, but it’s easy to envision NBA teams using his scoring on and off the ball.

The Jazz, admittedly with most of their impactful players out, have been one of the poorer offensive products so far this year. And could seemingly use some bucket-getting to take some pressure off Keyonte George, Darryn Peterson and more.

19. Brooklyn Nets (via Knicks): Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, Nanterre

The Brooklyn Nets will be picking well below where they’d like to be in the 2027 NBA Draft, and will have to fill in talent gaps with lesser picks. That could mean multiple gambles, one being international wing Hugo Yimga-Moukouri.

Yimga-Moukouri jumps out as a pro-ready wing from a physical standpoint, standing at 6-foot-8 with length and a great use of strength on both ends. He should be able to fill in with reliable role player qualities, but won’t wow in any particular area.

The upside lies in his upward shooting trajectory, which has happened over the last few years. If triples continue to fall at a decent rate, there’s hope among evaluators that it will snowball into continued general growth.

Brooklyn can certainly use serviceable role players right now, but especially ones with some level of long-term upside.

20. San Antonio Spurs (via Hawks): Abdou Toure, Arkansas

The Spurs pick at No. 20 via a Hawks’ swap, grabbing Arkansas freshman Abdou Toure.

At 6-foot-5, Toure has claim to the best vertical pop in the class, able to get out in transition and convert with power. It will be difficult to stand out among the Razorback’s talented core, but the early season has already put a small spotlight on his talent.

The Spurs feel fairly covered right now in terms of archetype: speed and power guards, shooting wings, forwards, veteran and rookie backup bigs and a 7-foot-4 phenom to wrap everything up. A hyper-athletic wing that could develop into more works on a few levels.

21. Golden State Warriors: Thomas Haugh, Florida

The Warriors have been surprisingly competitive through the early part of the season, riding the trio Stephen Curry, Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski to some early wins. Curry’s now out for a while, but the bones are still there for Golden State to succeed this season.

The Warriors did well to add an immediate contributor in 2026, and would get a lesser version here, though still a player that could fill a role early in his career in Florida forward Thomas Haugh.

Haugh’s long and athletic, can make an impact on the defense end with energy, hustle and instincts, and has serviceable offensive skills that could especially be used by the Warriors’ already gravitational players.

22. Portland Trail Blazers: Dame Sarr, Duke

The Trail Blazers have been one of the surprises of the season so far, looking like a truly versatile team with proven scorers in Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija, and a host of talented defenders in Toumani Camara, Donovan Clingan and more.

Continuing to reinforce their lineup with serviceable defenders around the top talent feels like a natural progression, and Duke’s Dame Sarr is a player who only needs to find a single mode of offense to make be playable via defense.

Sarr is a 6-foot-7-ish wing with every defensive tool in his kit. He’s athletic, guards at the point-of-attack, and racked up steals as a freshman in limited time. There’s little doubt he’ll be able to defend, but major questions about how he’ll score.

The early returns on Sarr’s offense in Year 2 have been good. At the very least, the scoring aggression is there, though he’s hit just one 3-pointer on six tries through four games.

23. Detroit Pistons: Cameron Williams, Duke

The Pistons continue to feel fairly one-note in terms of center depth, and could stand to add some versatility in the form of a real stretch big. Duke’s Cameron Williams could be just that, but is fairly theoretical at this stage.

Williams was Duke’s top five-star recruit, a 6-foot-11 forward-slash-center with premier mobility, nice bounce, floor-stretching ability and some fine skill. He hasn’t gotten much burn with Duke, but should be able to ramp up through the season.

Williams feels too talented and too archetypically sought after to stay completely off NBA radars, but its going to be pretty hard for him to stand out for this iteration of Duke. In the least, a nine-point, 3-block performance with two 3-pointers versus SIUE was encouraging.

24. Toronto Raptors (via Thunder): Dylan Mingo, Baylor

The Raptors have gotten off to a rocky start, but remain a talented team that need only push through some early-season injuries woes. Even still, it feels like the Raptors are in need of more backcourt juice, with Quickly, Shead, Walter and more offering nice pieces, but one’s not likely to break into the star tier.

Baylor’s Dylan Mingo is a five-star freshman with some pretty glaring holes in his resume, but one that could pay dividends for any team with some room to develop.

So far, Mingo’s producing well for the Bears, averaging 15.0 points, nearly 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and a ridiculous 4.3 steals per game.

The primary drawback is that Mingo’s jump-shooting is effectively non-existent right now. He’s taken two threes in three games, and the form is flat bad. Despite that, he’s going to get first-round looks on tools and defense alone.

25. Phoenix Suns (via Timberwolves): Billy Richmond III, Arkansas

Phoenix is off to a fairly disappointing start in the West, already ranking behind teams like the Grizzlies, Warriors, Mavericks and more. It’s clear they need some backup, but won’t be able to select via their own pick.

At No. 25 they’ll address one of their biggest needs, which is really the defensive side of the ball generally. Billy Richmond III is one of the top impactors in college basketball right now, and a player who should be able to make a difference on defense.

It isn’t a guarantee that Richmond is going to make massive strides in his junior season, but the weaker 2027 class should lend itself to him pressing the go button on the pros.

Richmond would provide point-of-attack defense, defensive play-making and some fine downhill scoring for Phoenix.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Matt Able, North Carolina

The star-laden 76ers are going to be in search of any players that can slide into lineups and impact even one side of the ball, and Matt Able feels like a wing-slash-big guard who could do that.

Able isn’t necessarily breaking out in Year 2, but has been an effective player for the Tar Heels. He’s averaging double-digit points, and stands to get more comfy at a blue blood school through the season.

Able is taking nearly six threes per game and averaging more than 2 assists to less than one turnover, which should pop to evaluators on the offensive end. If he can prove himself more defensively, teams shouldn’t have a major issue drafting him.

His off-ball game alone could help a team like Philly, with plenty of on-the-ball play-makers.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Rockets): Luigi Suigo, Villanova

The Nets will chance a center with their second first-round pick, grabbing Villanova’s Luigi Suigo, from international to Wildcat’s fame.

Suigo stands at an enormous 7-foot-3, and boasts a fairly modern skillset as far as bigs go. He can space the floor, and has some ball skill relative to his size. The jury is still out on whether those things will really translate to positive impact for his team, though he’s been solid in early-season play for Villanova.

His stats per game have been mightily impressive, via two bounce-back games against Holy Cross and La Salle. Again, there’s quite a bit of legwork to be done in terms of proving himself, though the vision is there, especially for a 7-footer in this draft.

The Nets need to be thinking about their big of the future, and there’s worse chances than Suigo at No. 27.

28. Boston Celtics: Trey McKenney, Michigan

The Boston Celtics will have options in back-filling their roster with talent at the ’27 draft, with numerous shooting prospects and smart upperclassmen filling the ranks of the late first round.

Michigan’s Trey McKenney makes sense on a few levels, offering a player who should be stepping into and succeeding in a much larger role this year. He’s expectedly shot the ball well from deep through a few games with the Wolverines, and has also fared well as a rebounder and passer for a well-built combo guard.

The Celtics have long-coveted 3-point shooters, and banking on a player currently shooting eight per game and hitting on 40% of those doesn’t seem a bad fit.

29. OKC Thunder (via Spurs): Davis Fogle, Gonzaga

Gonzaga wing Davis Fogle is primed for a massive breakout in Year 2, and would be a pretty swift Thunder target if on the board anywhere in the second half of the first round.

Fogle was good and impactful as a freshman, and tagged as one to watch in his sophomore season. So far, he’s been ever better than expected, looked like a player that could help plenty of NBA teams with shooting, initiating and defense on the wing.

Fogle has gone scorched earth through just a few games, igniting for 22-4-4 with 2.0 steals.

With the Thunder, Fogle would work well as a do-it-all wing, sliding between different lineups where he could blend in as a driver, shooter, passer, wing defender and more.

30. Memphis Grizzlies (via Lakers): Jeremy Fears Jr., Michigan State

The Grizzlies cap off the first round and the mock with their third pick in the top-30, grabbing another guard. While there are questions about Coleman and Allen’s ability to handle the ball full time, there’s very little doubt surround Jeremy Fears Jr.

The Michigan State product is a true point guard, which is a bit of a dying breed presently. He’s long been one of college basketball’s best passers, but is now adding upwards of 10 assists per game early in his senior season, so far posting an absurd 60% assist rate.

Fears is a bit unique in that he’s smaller, and will likely never be even an average 3-point shooter. But there’s certainly some value in the level of play-making he brings, especially given Memphis’s weapons.